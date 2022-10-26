OUTLAWS

Legendary southern rockers, The Outlaws, will storm the beach with a Thursday, Nov. 3, show at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury.  

 
 
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
 
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 5 
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
 
SUNDAY, NOV. 6 
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
 
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly 
 
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
JAKE SHIMABUKURO,  8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. 
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
DARLENE LOVE, holiday show,  8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
 
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
DAVID BROMBERG BIG BAND,  8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
GARY HOEY - Ho! Ho! Hoey! - Clothing Drive For Veterans, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
INDIGO GIRLS with Bitch, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ERIN HARPE AND THE DELTA SWINGERS, Boogie, Blues & Beyond, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
HOLIDAY DANCE PARTY with the Mugfords, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
 
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
CASSIE AND MAGGIE, Nova Scotian sisters present a Christmas program of Celtic music and dance, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS - Holiday's & Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
JOHN CAFFERTY AND The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. 
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
DARK DESERT EAGLES, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. 
SATURDAY, JAN. 14 - 2023
EVAN GOODROW BAND, singer-songwriter with 14 recordings to his credit, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, FEB. 11 -2023 
JULIE RHODES & the ELECTRIC CO, powerhouse vocalist with an authentic soul, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, APRIL 8 2023 
COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series,  North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, JUNE 10 2023 
KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series,  North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
 
 

