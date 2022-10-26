FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Coming up on Stage
ALISA AMADOR, NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
ACOUSTIC COUNTRY BY THE SEA with Joe Nichols and Tayler Braden, Conner Smith and Hailey Whitters, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans' celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
JAKE SHIMABUKURO, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
DARLENE LOVE, holiday show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
DAVID BROMBERG BIG BAND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
GARY HOEY - Ho! Ho! Hoey! - Clothing Drive For Veterans, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
INDIGO GIRLS with Bitch, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ERIN HARPE AND THE DELTA SWINGERS, Boogie, Blues & Beyond, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
HOLIDAY DANCE PARTY with the Mugfords, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
CASSIE AND MAGGIE, Nova Scotian sisters present a Christmas program of Celtic music and dance, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS - Holiday's & Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
JOHN CAFFERTY AND The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
DARK DESERT EAGLES, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14 - 2023
EVAN GOODROW BAND, singer-songwriter with 14 recordings to his credit, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11 -2023
JULIE RHODES & the ELECTRIC CO, powerhouse vocalist with an authentic soul, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8 2023
COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10 2023
KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Week's Circulars
Special Sections
- By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace