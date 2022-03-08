SATURDAY, MARCH 12
BOTTLES AND CANS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
CATAPULT, shadow choreography production that wowed 'em on America's Got Talent, 2 and 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
WISHBONE ASH, early innovators of prog-rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
JOHNNY A. GUITAR SUMMIT with Gary Hoey, Jon Butcher and Coco Montoya, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
ANNIE SUMI, with Megan Burtt, ethereal folk artist from Canada with the winner of the nation's most prestigious songwriting contests opening, Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
EDWIN MCCAIN, southern romantic with lots of big hits, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT, Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman keeps that southern rock vibe alive, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
GLENGARRY BHOYS, a bit of the green after St. Paddy's Day, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
KINGSTON TRIO, legendary folkies' "Keep the Music Playing," 5:30 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
THE ENGLISH BEAT, founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978, the Beat fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock , 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
JILL SOBULE, singer-songwriter with a dozen albums in the last three decades, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
AL STEWART, Scottish-born singer-songwriter who road the English folk-rock wave to stardom, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
HERMAN'S HERMITS, starring Peter Noone, English pop for the Sixties at it's finest, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE FOOLS April Fools Show, pride of Ipswich brings "Psycho Chicken" along with all their hits for a special show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
JOE NICHOLS, a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHERYL WHEELER, singer-songwriter whose gems have been covered by diverse superstars such as Garth Brooks and Bette Midler, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
BEANTOWN SWING ORCHESTRA, 18-piece orchestra specializes in performing big band music from the Swing Era, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
MOLLY HATCHET, southern rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
TOMMY EMMANUEL, Australian guitarist known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances and use of percussive effects on the instrument, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of "Bayou Soul" and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
GORDON LIGHTFOOT, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist helped define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
JAKE SHIMABUKURO, ukelele master who wows the music world with just four strings, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader's music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits "She Not There" and "Time of the Season," 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
JOHN SHAIN AND FJ VENTRE, blues devotees with local roots promote their newest release, "Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues," with Kemp Harris opening, Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.