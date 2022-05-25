REBECCA LOEBE, Nobody's Girl member celebrates the 10th anniversary of her album “Mystery Prize," 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E Water St, North Andover.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
GARY HOEY, guitarist promotes his latest release, "Neon Highway Blues, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
TAB BENOIT with Whiskey Bayou Revue, American blues singer and guitarist, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, cajun dance party with this iconic band, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
LIT, the Popoff brothers continue their quest with the band's seventh album set for release this year, 8 p.m.,
Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
SONIC SLAM 2022 with Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, headbangers rejoice, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
LEIGH NASH, best as the delightful voice atop massive global hits such as “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes” with Sixpence None The Richer, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
ANTJE DUVEKOT, with Ash and Eric opening, singer-songwriter with three of the most prestigious songwriting awards to her credit, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and Denny Laine, singing selections from Rubber Soul and Revolvers plus their own hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
THE AVOCATES, swing jazz outfit since 1965, 7:30 p.m., Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet's greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band, The Stompers, continues the journey with "The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with "Walking in Memphis," 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa's studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter promotes her "Conversations With Myself" release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 East Water St., North Andover.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.