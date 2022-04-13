Steve Polz

Steve Polz, no-labels, just great, Saturday, April 16, at 7 p.m., at The Word Barn, 66 Newsfields Road, Exeter, N.H.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FORTUNE, purveyor of heavy metal memories with roots in North Shore, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

STEVE POLZ, no-labels, just great, 7 p.m. The Word Barn, 66 Newsfields Road, Exeter, N.H.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

PARSONFIELD with Alec Spiegelman, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

BILL AND THE BELLES, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH,

MONDAY, APRIL 25

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader’s music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

MARK ERELLI, with Dinty Child and Lisa Bastoni, part of Come On Up To The House series, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.

THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits “She Not There” and “Time of the Season,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

SARAH BORGES, soulful singer-songwriter promotes her eight album, 2022’s “Together Alone,” 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

JOHN SHAIN AND FJ VENTRE, blues devotees with local roots promote their newest release, “Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues,” with Kemp Harris opening, Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

GUY VAN DUSER & BILLY NOVICK, swing-jazz duo offer a tribute to Bill Staines, folk hero who died in December, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

CANDLEBOX — Unplugged Tour 2022, Seattle-based rockers keep it going with 2021’s “Wolves.” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THE SELDOM SCENE, Grammy nominated bluegrass innovators, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. |

THE GILMOUR PROJECT, Jeff Pevar. Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman bring Pink Floyd alum’s songbook to the fans, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you