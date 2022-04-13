FRIDAY, APRIL 15
SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FORTUNE, purveyor of heavy metal memories with roots in North Shore, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
STEVE POLZ, no-labels, just great, 7 p.m. The Word Barn, 66 Newsfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
PARSONFIELD with Alec Spiegelman, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
BILL AND THE BELLES, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH,
MONDAY, APRIL 25
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader’s music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
MARK ERELLI, with Dinty Child and Lisa Bastoni, part of Come On Up To The House series, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits “She Not There” and “Time of the Season,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
SARAH BORGES, soulful singer-songwriter promotes her eight album, 2022’s “Together Alone,” 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN SHAIN AND FJ VENTRE, blues devotees with local roots promote their newest release, “Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues,” with Kemp Harris opening, Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
GUY VAN DUSER & BILLY NOVICK, swing-jazz duo offer a tribute to Bill Staines, folk hero who died in December, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
CANDLEBOX — Unplugged Tour 2022, Seattle-based rockers keep it going with 2021’s “Wolves.” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE SELDOM SCENE, Grammy nominated bluegrass innovators, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. |
THE GILMOUR PROJECT, Jeff Pevar. Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman bring Pink Floyd alum’s songbook to the fans, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.