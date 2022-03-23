FRIDAY, MARCH 25

THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

MUSE: A Salute to Divas Showcase, a celebration of the divas of the modern-age, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

THE WAILIN' JENNYS, Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse combine for an achingly perfect vocal sound, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

JILL SOBULE, singer-songwriter with a dozen albums in the last three decades, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. 

AL STEWART, Scottish-born singer-songwriter who road the English folk-rock wave to stardom, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

HERMAN'S HERMITS, starring Peter Noone, English pop for the Sixties at it's finest, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

THE FOOLS April Fools Show, pride of Ipswich brings "Psycho Chicken" along with all their hits for a special show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

JOE NICHOLS, a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

CHERYL WHEELER, singer-songwriter whose gems have been covered by diverse superstars such as Garth Brooks and Bette Midler, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. 

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

BEANTOWN SWING ORCHESTRA, 18-piece orchestra specializes in performing big band music from the Swing Era, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

MOLLY HATCHET, southern rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

TOMMY EMMANUEL, Australian guitarist known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances and use of percussive effects on the instrument, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.   

MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of "Bayou Soul" and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

GORDON LIGHTFOOT, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist helped define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

JAKE SHIMABUKURO, ukelele master who wows the music world with just four strings, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FORTUNE, purveyor of heavy metal memories with roots in North Shore, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

MONDAY, APRIL 25

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader's music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits "She Not There" and "Time of the Season," 8  p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

SARAH BORGES, soulful singer-songwriter promotes her eight album, 2022's  “Together Alone," 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

JOHN SHAIN AND FJ VENTRE, blues devotees with local roots promote their newest release, "Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues," with Kemp Harris opening,  Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.  

