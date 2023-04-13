FRIDAY, APRIL 14
ADAM EZRA GROUP, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TREVOR HALL: An Evening with A Blue Sky Mind, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
MARY BARBA, with cello ensemble, poetry and spoken word, 7 p.m., The Bluebird Performance Venue, 7 Central St., Byfield.
THE MONKEES Celebrated by MICKY DOLENZ, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
COSY SHERIDAN, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
CHUCHO VALDES, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
SUZANNE VEGA: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. (6 p.m. meet and greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
KBMG with Dan King, David Brown, Dave Mattacks and Wolf Ginandes, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
BLOOD BROTHERS, Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
KAREN GRENIER, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
THE HILLBENDERS play WhoGrass, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
RAY LAMONTAGNE with Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE YELLOWJACKETS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
JOHN GORKA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
HOUSE OF HAMILL, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
STEELDRIVERS, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
KENNY BARRON TRIO, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
PETER PARCEK and DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
WALLFLOWERS, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
DAVE BENOIT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURDAY, MAY 11
GRAHAM NASH: 60 years of songs & stories, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, MAY, 12
ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
FRIDAY, MAY 19
ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
MARCIA BALL, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.
KRISTEN FORD, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.
LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PENTUCKET JAZZ ENSEMBLE, guitarist Laura Lee, poetry and Persian Oud accompanied, Bluebird Performance Veue, Byfield.