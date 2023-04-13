FRIDAY, APRIL 14

ADAM EZRA GROUP, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

TREVOR HALL: An Evening with A Blue Sky Mind, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

MARY BARBA, with cello ensemble, poetry and spoken word, 7 p.m., The Bluebird Performance Venue, 7 Central St., Byfield.

THE MONKEES Celebrated by MICKY DOLENZ, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

COSY SHERIDAN, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse,  16 Ashland St., Haverhill.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

CHUCHO VALDES, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

SUZANNE VEGAAn Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. (6 p.m. meet and greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

KBMG with Dan King, David Brown, Dave Mattacks and Wolf Ginandes, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich. 

BLOOD BROTHERS, Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

KAREN GRENIER, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

THE HILLBENDERS play WhoGrass, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

RAY LAMONTAGNE with Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THE YELLOWJACKETS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

JOHN GORKA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

HOUSE OF HAMILL, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

STEELDRIVERS, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

KENNY BARRON TRIO, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

PETER PARCEK and DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

WALLFLOWERS, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

DAVE BENOIT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

THURDAY, MAY 11

GRAHAM NASH: 60 years of songs & stories, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, MAY, 12

ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

JAMES KEELAGHAN, Reese Fulmer opens, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

LOS SUGAR KINGS, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

DAISY NELL, CAPT. STAN & 'The Crabgrass Band," 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich. 

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

THE GUESS WHO, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

MARCIA BALL, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.

KRISTEN FORD, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse,  16 Ashland St., Haverhill.

LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

PENTUCKET JAZZ ENSEMBLE, guitarist Laura Lee, poetry and Persian Oud accompanied, Bluebird Performance Veue, Byfield. 

