FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa’s studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 East Water St., North Andover.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHN BABOIAN ENSEMBLE, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
EZEKIEL’S WHEELS, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
Thursday, JULY 21
ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ALEX MINASIAN QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
ALBERT CUMMINGS, more than just a bluesman, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
RHIANNON HURST AND QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
CHRIS ISAAK, so much more than “Wicked Game,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.‘
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, legendary NJ shore rockers, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. WHAT TIME IS IT, MR. FOX, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7
THE BACON BROTHERS, rescheduled show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11
ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION, kings of classic rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.