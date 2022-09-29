Colvin

Shawn Colvin, three-time Grammy winner, will take the stage at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
PAMELA MEANS, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
JAMES MONTGOMERY with Christine Ohlman and special horn section, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
 
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, New England's legendary outfit, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PETER WOLF & The Midnight Travelers, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
 
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
GLENN TILBROOK, hitmaker with Squeeze, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
 
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
LORI MCKENNA, the toast of Nashville plays in a historic setting, 8 p.m., The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. 
CHUBBY CHECKER, king of the twist, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
 
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
THE WOOD BROTHERS, bringing their happiness jones to the Granite State, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy winner, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 
KANSAS, megahits from the '70s and beyond, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
 
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
MOLLY TUTTLE & the Golden Highway, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Series, Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
 
CHERYL WHEELER with Kenny White, New England folk institution, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
TRACE ADKINS, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
 
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
THE SMITHEREENS with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, what a treat, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
MELVIN SEALS & JGB, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
 
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
JOE NICHOLS, one of music's highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
JEN KEARNEY & HER BAND, unique take, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series,  North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
FROM A. TO BEATLES, Johnny A and music of the Fab Four, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, Chris Vachon and the gang back in town, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport. 
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
CREATING DAVID BOWIE with Todd Rundgen, Adrian Belew and others, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
 
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
MICHAEL SCHENKER'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, former guitarist for Scorpions and UFO takes it on the road, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HEATHER MALONEY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
 
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
DELLA MAE, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
 
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
LEO KOTTKE, master of the six- and 12-string guitar, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 
 
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die Tour, Narcotic Wasteland opens, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
 
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
ALISA AMADOR, NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
 
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans' celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
 
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 5 
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
 
SUNDAY, NOV. 6 
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
 
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly 
 
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
JAKE SHIMABUKURO,  8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. 
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
 
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly

 

 
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
GARY HOEY - Ho! Ho! Hoey! - Clothing Drive For Veterans, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
ERIN HARPE AND THE DELTA SWINGERS, Boogie, Blues & Beyond, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
HOLIDAY DANCE PARTY with the Mugfords, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
 
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
CASSIE AND MAGGIE, Nova Scotian sisters present a Christmas program of Celtic music and dance, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS - Holiday's & Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 
 
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
JOHN CAFFERTY AND The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. 
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
DARK DESERT EAGLES, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. 
SATURDAY, JAN. 14 - 2023
EVAN GOODROW BAND, singer-songwriter with 14 recordings to his credit, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, FEB. 11 -2023 
JULIE RHODES & the ELECTRIC CO, powerhouse vocalist with an authentic soul, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, APRIL 8 2023 
COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series,  North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
SATURDAY, JUNE 10 2023 
KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series,  North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
 
 

