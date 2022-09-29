FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
PAMELA MEANS, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
JAMES MONTGOMERY with Christine Ohlman and special horn section, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, New England's legendary outfit, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PETER WOLF & The Midnight Travelers, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
GLENN TILBROOK, hitmaker with Squeeze, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
LORI MCKENNA, the toast of Nashville plays in a historic setting, 8 p.m., The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly.
CHUBBY CHECKER, king of the twist, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
THE WOOD BROTHERS, bringing their happiness jones to the Granite State, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy winner, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
KANSAS, megahits from the '70s and beyond, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
MOLLY TUTTLE & the Golden Highway, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Series, Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
CHERYL WHEELER with Kenny White, New England folk institution, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
TRACE ADKINS, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
THE SMITHEREENS with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, what a treat, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
MELVIN SEALS & JGB, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
JOE NICHOLS, one of music's highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
JEN KEARNEY & HER BAND, unique take, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FROM A. TO BEATLES, Johnny A and music of the Fab Four, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, Chris Vachon and the gang back in town, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
CREATING DAVID BOWIE with Todd Rundgen, Adrian Belew and others, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
MICHAEL SCHENKER'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, former guitarist for Scorpions and UFO takes it on the road, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HEATHER MALONEY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
DELLA MAE, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
LEO KOTTKE, master of the six- and 12-string guitar, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
ALISA AMADOR, NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans' celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
JAKE SHIMABUKURO, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., the Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly