SATURDAY, APRIL 23
BILL AND THE BELLES, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH,
MONDAY, APRIL 25
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader’s music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
MARK ERELLI, with Dinty Child and Lisa Bastoni, part of Come On Up To The House series, 7 p.m., The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits “She Not There” and “Time of the Season,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
SARAH BORGES, soulful singer-songwriter promotes her eight album, 2022’s “Together Alone,” 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN SHAIN AND FJ VENTRE, blues devotees with local roots promote their newest release, “Never Found A Way To Tame The Blues,” with Kemp Harris opening, Old Sloop Presents, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
GUY VAN DUSER & BILLY NOVICK, swing-jazz duo offer a tribute to Bill Staines, folk hero who died in December, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
CANDLEBOX — Unplugged Tour 2022, Seattle-based rockers keep it going with 2021’s “Wolves.” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE SELDOM SCENE, Grammy nominated bluegrass innovators, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. |
THE GILMOUR PROJECT, Jeff Pevar. Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman bring Pink Floyd alum’s songbook to the fans, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
THE WAILERS, legendary reggae outfit brings the vibe, 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
LEO KOTTKE, six- and 12-string guitar wizard, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
VICTOR WOOTEN BASS EXTREMES with Steve Bailey and Greg Bissonette, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHN 5-SINNER, supreme shredder with nine studio albums continues his musical mission, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THINGS, frontman for The Fools, offers his take on swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
BARRY GOUDREAU’S ENGINE ROOM, guitarist from the mega-hits band, Boston, promotes his latest release, “The Road,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
JEFF “SKUNK” BAXTER, Grammy winning and Rock Hall of Fame guitarist known for work with Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Spirit promotes his latest release, 7:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.