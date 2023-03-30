FRIDAY, MARCH 31
THE FOOLS' April Fools Show, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
AL STEWART with Empty Pockets, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
DON WHITE, 7 p.m., One Broadway Collaborative, 1 Broadway Unit 11C, Lawrence.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
KEMP HARRIS GROUP, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
AMY SPEACE, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
SPYRO GYRA, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
STEPHANIE JAMES, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
DIONNE WARWICK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
LIZ LONGLEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WILL DAILEY'S $10 SONG TOUR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
RACHAEL KILGOUR, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
RICK WAKEMAN - HIS MUSIC & STORIES, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
JEFF PITCHELL'S Legends Live On! featuring Texas Flood with guests Tyrone Vaughan (son of Jimmie Vaughan and nephew of Stevie Ray Vaughan), Charmaine Neville (daughter of Charles Neville), Claudette King (daughters of B.B. King), 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
BUTCHER, BAGLIO & ESTES, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
BARRY GOUDREAU'S ENGINE ROOM, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
JEFFREY FOUCAULT, Erik Koskinen and band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
ADAM EZRA GROUP, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TREVOR HALL: An Evening with A Blue Sky Mind, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
MARY BARBA, with cello ensemble, poetry and spoken word, 7 p.m., The Bluebird Performance Venue, 7 Central St., Byfield.
THE MONKEES Celebrated by MICKY DOLENZ, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
COSY SHERIDAN, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
CHUCHO VALDES, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
SUZANNE VEGA: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. (6 p.m. meet and greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
KBMG with Dan King, David Brown, Dave Mattacks and Wolf Ginandes, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
BLOOD BROTHERS, Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
KAREN GRENIER, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
THE HILLBENDERS play WhoGrass, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
RAY LAMONTAGNE with Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE YELLOWJACKETS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
JOHN GORKA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
HOUSE OF HAMILL, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
STEELDRIVERS, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
KENNY BARRON TRIO, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
PETER PARCEK and DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
WALLFLOWERS, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
DAVE BENOIT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURDAY, MAY 11
GRAHAM NASH: 60 years of songs & stories, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, MAY, 12
ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
FRIDAY, MAY 19
ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
KRISTEN FORD, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.
LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PENTUCKET JAZZ ENSEMBLE, guitarist Laura Lee, poetry and Persian Oud accompanied, Bluebird Performance Veue, Byfield.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
THE MATT SCHOFIELD TRIO, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
JESSIE RUBEN, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
DAVE MASON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
BRUCE COCKBURN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
PAT METHENY - SIDE EYE, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
FORTUNE, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
DAN PALLOTTA, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
HUNGRYTOWN, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Main Building Courtyard, 82 Main St., Peabody.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
MARTIN BARRE — HISTORY OF JETHRO TULL, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Mighty Mystic, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
HERBIE HANCOCK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
JIMMIE VAUGHN & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
LEFTOVER SALMON, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
OPEN MIC, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
REGGAE SUNDAYS with SunDub, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
CHRIS SMITHER, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
STEPHEN PEARCY, The Voice of RATT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
ZACH NUGENT'S DEAD SET, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
JEFF WARNER, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 4
PROGJECT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 6
ROGER MCGUINN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
CROCE PLAYS CROCE, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
ERIC JOHNSON'S TREASURE TOUR, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
ULI JON ROTH, Interstellar Sky Guitar World Tour, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
CHUCK DORAN & FRIENDS, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
ANDERSON AND GRAM, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
NATALIE MCMASTER & DONNELL LEAHY, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, DEC. 3
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, noon & 4:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
JULIE DOUGHERTY & FRIENDS, Christmas Singalong, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.