FRIDAY, MAY, 12
ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
JAMES KEELAGHAN, Reese Fulmer opens, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
LOS SUGAR KINGS, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
DAISY NELL, CAPT. STAN & ‘The Crabgrass Band,” 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
RYAN FITZSIMMONS & JIM LARKIN, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
SUNDAY, MAY 14
SIERRA AND ANDREW, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
THURSDAY, MAY 18
THE GUESS WHO, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
MARCIA BALL, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.
KRISTEN FORD, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.
LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PENTUCKET JAZZ ENSEMBLE, guitarist Laura Lee, poetry and Persian Oud accompanied, Bluebird Performance Veue, Byfield.
LEE BIDDLE, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
THE MATT SCHOFIELD TRIO , 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ERINN BROWN DUO, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
SATURDAY, MAY 27
JESSIE RUBEN, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
DAVE MASON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
DARYL HALL with Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
BRUCE COCKBURN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ALAN FOUCAULT, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
BOB KRAMER DUO, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
PAT METHENY — SIDE EYE, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
FORTUNE, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
DAN PALLOTTA, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
THE SPLINTERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
RYAN FITZSIMMONS & JIM LARKIN, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
MONDAY, JUNE 12
HUNGRYTOWN, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Main Building Courtyard, 82 Main St., Peabody.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
RICKIE LEE JONES, 8 p.m., 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
SHAUN CASSIDY, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
SAMANTHA FISH and Jesse Dayton, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.