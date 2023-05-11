LivingstonTaylor2.jpg

FRIDAY, MAY, 12

ANA POPOVIC, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

JAMES KEELAGHAN, Reese Fulmer opens, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.

LOS SUGAR KINGS, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

DAISY NELL, CAPT. STAN & ‘The Crabgrass Band,” 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

RYAN FITZSIMMONS & JIM LARKIN, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

SUNDAY, MAY 14

SIERRA AND ANDREW, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

THURSDAY, MAY 18

THE GUESS WHO, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

ARTIMUS PYLE BAND, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

MARCIA BALL, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport.

KRISTEN FORD, 7 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.

LUCY KAPLANSKY, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

GARY HOEY, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

PENTUCKET JAZZ ENSEMBLE, guitarist Laura Lee, poetry and Persian Oud accompanied, Bluebird Performance Veue, Byfield.

LEE BIDDLE, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

THE MATT SCHOFIELD TRIO , 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

ERINN BROWN DUO, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

SATURDAY, MAY 27

JESSIE RUBEN, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

DAVE MASON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

DARYL HALL with Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

BRUCE COCKBURN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

ALAN FOUCAULT, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

BOB KRAMER DUO, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

PAT METHENY — SIDE EYE, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

FORTUNE, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

DAN PALLOTTA, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

THE SPLINTERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

RYAN FITZSIMMONS & JIM LARKIN, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

MONDAY, JUNE 12

HUNGRYTOWN, 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Main Building Courtyard, 82 Main St., Peabody.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

RICKIE LEE JONES, 8 p.m., 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

SHAUN CASSIDY, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

SAMANTHA FISH and Jesse Dayton, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

