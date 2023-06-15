FRIDAY, JUNE 16
SAMANTHA FISH and Jesse Dayton, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
MARTIN BARRE — HISTORY OF JETHRO TULL, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
RUM RUNNERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Mighty Mystic, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ROCKWOOD TAYLOR, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
MONDAY, JUNE 19
JOE WILKINS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
HERBIE HANCOCK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
PHILLIP PHILLIPS, 8 p.m. Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
DON WHITE, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover
SIERRA AND ANDREW, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
BOONDOCK SINNERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
JOE SATRIANI - EARTH TOUR 2023, 8 p.m.,The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
JIMMIE VAUGHN & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
AVI JACOB, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
SUNDAY, JULY 2
REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ASHLEY HENSEL, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
LEFTOVER SALMON, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
OPEN MIC, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
BOB KRAMER, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
LEE BIDDLE, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
THURSDAY, JULY 13
MAT KEARNEY, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
REGGAE SUNDAYS with SunDub, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
DONNY OSMOND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
RODNEY CROWELL, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
ANDY SUMMERS of the Police, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
RUBEN STUDDARD sings Luther Vandross, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THE WEIGHT BAND, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
CHRIS SMITHER, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
AIMEE MANN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
THE EARLS OF LEICESTER featuring Jerry Douglas, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
STEPHEN PEARCY, The Voice of RATT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
TOM RUSH, 3 and 7 p.m., 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.