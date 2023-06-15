Don White at Monaplex

Singer-songwriter, author and storyteller Don White will perform at the Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover, at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 24. 

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

SAMANTHA FISH and Jesse Dayton, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

MARTIN BARRE — HISTORY OF JETHRO TULL, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

RUM RUNNERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Mighty Mystic, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

ROCKWOOD TAYLOR, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

MONDAY, JUNE 19

JOE WILKINS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

HERBIE HANCOCK, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

PHILLIP PHILLIPS, 8 p.m. Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

DON WHITE, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover 

SIERRA AND ANDREW, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

BOONDOCK SINNERS, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

JOE SATRIANI - EARTH TOUR 2023, 8 p.m.,The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.   

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

JIMMIE VAUGHN & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

AVI JACOB, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

SUNDAY, JULY 2

REGGAE SUNDAYS with Anthony B, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

ASHLEY HENSEL, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

LEFTOVER SALMON, 8 p.m.,  Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

OPEN MIC, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich. 

BOB KRAMER, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

LEE BIDDLE, noon-3 p.m., Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

THURSDAY, JULY 13

MAT KEARNEY, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

REGGAE SUNDAYS with SunDub, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

DONNY OSMOND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

RODNEY CROWELL, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

ANDY SUMMERS of the Police, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

RUBEN STUDDARD sings Luther Vandross,  8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THE WEIGHT BAND, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

CHRIS SMITHER, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

AIMEE MANN, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

THE EARLS OF LEICESTER featuring Jerry Douglas, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

STEPHEN PEARCYThe Voice of RATT, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

THE HIGH KINGS, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

TOM RUSH, 3 and 7 p.m., 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

