BEVERLY — With a new restaurant set to open next year, people will soon be eating, drinking and relaxing on the historically under-utilized Beverly waterfront.
But there's another section of the waterfront, more devoted to catching lobster than eating lobster, that's undergoing changes as well.
The city and state are planning to spend $820,000 to upgrade the city-owned commercial fishing pier. The project will involve replacing the current pier with a concrete pier supported by steel piles, as well as the installation of a new hoist, which fishermen use to unload their catch and equipment.
The commercial pier is the small pier closest to the Beverly-Salem bridge, not the more visible and longer recreational pier. But it's vital to the commercial fishing fleet that works out of the Beverly waterfront.
"We definitely need that," Dana Duhaime, a lobsterman who has been working out of Beverly for more than 30 years, said when informed of the planned improvements.
According to a 2018 Massachusetts Commercial Fishing Port profile, 68 commercial fishing vessels called Beverly their homeport. That fleet caught 830,581 pounds — mostly lobster, bluefin tuna and Jonah crab — with a value of more than $3.6 million.
Duhaime, a Salem resident whose son also works on a boat out of Beverly, said Beverly does a good job of helping out commercial fishermen. In particular, he praised the efforts of Harbormaster Dan McPherson and his staff.
"He was a fisherman, so he understands the fishermen," Duhaime said. "Beverly's been pretty good to me."
Duhaime said working fishermen need the hoist to lower their bait barrels, which can weigh 300 pounds, from the dock to their boat. He said the current hoist is in poor condition, with rotted braces that are visible at low tide.
"We need the hoist more than anything," he said.
The new pier and hoist will be paid for with the help of a $656,000 grant from the Massachusetts Seaport Economic Council. The city and the Beverly Harbor Management Authority, which derives revenue from the city's Glover Wharf commercial and recreational marinas, will pay the other 20%, or $164,000, according to Paul Earl, the chairman of the harbor authority.
"Marine construction is expensive but this should last a long time," Earl said.
Earl said the city's commercial marina is full, with a waiting list of lobster boats that want to lease a slip. That was not always the case, he said, but more boats are looking to use Beverly as a base as the city has invested both money and marketing in the waterfront.
"It's paid off," he said.
Earl said the city will explore allowing commercial boats that are not based at the city marina to also use the pier and hoist. There are 20 commercial fishing boats based at the marina.
In addition to the $656,000 grant from the Seaport Economic Council, the city also received a $62,400 grant to study the feasibility of adding more recreational and transient floating docks in the harbor for use by individual boat owners or charters. The city will also match that grant at 20%, or $15,600.
With a restaurant coming — Mission Boathouse is under construction and scheduled to open in April — Earl said the timing is right for the city to look at how it is using "every square inch" of the waterfront, including exploring ways for people to arrive by boat rather than car. One possibility is a shuttle to take boaters in from a mooring.
"Beverly's missing a potentially significant economic opportunity by not getting people here more," Earl said. "The restaurant is the reason we're able to have those discussions now. There's stuff for people to do within a half-mile of the waterfront. We just need to encourage them to come."
Earl said the commercial pier project should be done by next spring or summer.