PEABODY — The Conservation Commission voted last week to issue a formal enforcement order that will require the Salem Country Club to replace more than 200 trees that were cut down last winter.
The 233 trees were among a larger group of nearly 700 trees that were cut down by Mayer Tree Service at the direction of the club’s managers during a redesign of the Forest Street course.
The commission has jurisdiction over areas of the course that are either wetlands or border on wetlands.
The commission Wednesday also agreed to have the city’s conservation agent meet with the city solicitor to decide on fines for both Salem Country Club and Mayer Tree Service.
The conservation agent, Lucia DelNegro, told the commission she expects to recommend a fine of $300 for each of the 233 trees removed from areas under the commission’s jurisdiction. That would come to just under $70,000.
The tree removal sparked outrage when it was discovered in January.
The Conservation Commission has jurisdiction over significant areas of the historic course, and had granted a permit last year to remove a limited number of trees.
When some nearby residents called the city to complain, officials initially believed that the club was removing fewer than two dozen trees.
The true impact of the removal was shown in an independent assessment comparing the “canopy” on the course in October 2021 with how it looked in July and August.
“That’s about nine football fields,” Commission Chair Stewart Lazares said after looking at a draft by environmental consultant Michael DeRosa during Wednesday night’s meeting.
DeRosa went hole by hole to show the areas where trees had been removed and other work done within areas under the jurisdiction of the commission as well as areas outside the commission’s control.
Lazares said he will leave it to the club’s consultant to decide what types of trees to include in a restoration plan. That plan will be due by Nov. 30, and the commission will then decide whether to approve it or make changes.
Michael Rizzo, the commission’s vice chair, said he expects to see a plan that will replace the 9 acres of missing canopy within a decade.
The enforcement order and a final version of DeRosa’s report will be handed over to the club as soon as they are complete, DelNegro told the commissioners.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis