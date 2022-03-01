BEVERLY — A developer’s plans to build a new apartment building on Rantoul Street could be delayed after a ruling by a city board last week.
The Beverly Historic District Commission voted 5-0 to impose a one-year delay on the demolition of a house at 8 Rantoul St., one of five buildings that developers plan to knock down to make way for a new apartment building.
The commission said the house is historically significant and “preferably preserved” because it is one of six row houses that were built in the 19th century to provide housing for dock and factory workers in the area.
“It’s still evocative of that common, everyday person’s housing,” board member Wendy Pearl said.
The ruling means the developers, Goldberg Properties and Beverly Crossing, will have to wait a year before knocking the house down, or they could preserve the house and incorporate it into their plans.
Miranda Siemasko, an attorney for the developers, said their plans are in the “early stages” and that they “will take the commission’s comments seriously.”
Goldberg Properties and Beverly Crossing announced in January they plan to build a 60-unit apartment building on Rantoul Street, near the Beverly-Salem bridge. The plan involves demolishing five buildings. Two of them, the current Zen’s Auto Repair at 26 Cabot St. and Salon Willington at 28 Cabot St., are not considered historic.
The commission determined that 8 Rantoul St. met the historic criteria, given that it’s part of a row of gabled houses. It was built around 1857 and is now a single-family home. The original owner, Nathan Foster, had a paint shop in the house. The commission has the authority to delay demolition but cannot prevent it. The hope is that the delay will provide time to come up with an alternative to demolition.
Siemasko raised the possibility of selling the house and having it moved elsewhere, but commission members said they’d prefer that it remain.
“It has more significance than if it stood on a quarter-acre plot by itself somewhere,” Chairman Bill Finch said. “We’d be very happy to see you look into the question of whether it could be kept on its site and the project designed in a way that would allow it to be saved.”
Fay Salt, the only member of the public to speak during the online meeting, said one of the other buildings, 28R Rantoul St., was home to her grandfather’s grocery store, Cullivan & Son. In fact, she had a framed picture of the building from around 1902 hanging in her house. Salt held her laptop up to the picture for all to see.
“It certainly was a beautiful building then,” Salt said.
Commission members, however, said the building, now covered in vinyl siding and moved back from its original spot near the street, retained little of its architectural character. They determined that it was not historically significant.
Siemasko told the commission that Goldberg Properties owns a “substantial” number of properties in the area and has long contemplated a development at what she called “this critical gateway to the city.” In fact, Goldberg Properties’ headquarters is across the street from the planned development. The company has teamed up with Beverly Crossing and SV Design on the project.
“All of these players are experienced in redevelopment in the city of Beverly,” Siemasko said. “All of them take very seriously the potential of this gateway.”
Siemasko showed the commission a map indicating the location of all the properties owned by Goldberg Properties in the Rantoul/Cabot area. Commission member Caroline Mason said she found the extent of the company’s ownership “sort of sobering.”
“I hope this isn’t the beginning of a march up Cabot and a march up Rantoul to begin demolishing things,” Mason said. “I want to be careful about preserving this historic part of the city, which is clearly vulnerable.”
