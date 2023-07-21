SALEM — While recognizing the ending of its authority over the Camp Naumkeag and Pioneer Village relocation project Wednesday night, the Historical Commission pledged to remain a vocal advocate for city history on the controversial project.
The Historical Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss, among other things, city efforts to swap Pioneer Village at Forest River Park for Camp Naumkeag by Salem Willows. The discussion took up the majority of the roughly three-hour meeting.
The swap, a major part of Salem’s years-long “Signature Parks” efforts for the 400th anniversary in 2026, has been pitched for several years as a way to move Pioneer Village to a location better serving tourists downtown. At the same time, the move for Camp Naumkeag would shift a program historically run by the Salem YMCA to the Pioneer Village site at Forest River Park, where the Salem Y already runs other programming as well as the city’s public pool.
But the projects have also drawn strong criticism, in part for moving Pioneer Village from the land it was built on in 1930 — some opponents suggest this is the actual historical value of the site — and disrupting Camp Naumkeag’s history tied to infectious diseases and the property’s evolution over time, which some argue is anchored to the land Camp Naumkeag currently occupies.
The Historical Commission voted 18 months ago to put a pause on the work through a demolition delay — an 18-month period that ended Wednesday night, paving the way for the projects to now move forward.
“I think our role switches from regulatory to advocacy,” said commission chairperson Larry Spang. “If the commission agrees, I suggest we pen a letter to the mayor ... outlining the concerns we’ve heard from the public and our concerns otherwise.”
The meeting was also attended by Mike Crounse, Salem’s Signature Parks project manager; Matt Kirchman, an interpretive planner and owner of ObjectIDEA; and Chris Genter, an architect with Oudens Ello Architecture.
“Ultimately, as much as I appreciate Matt, Chris, and Mike coming forward and representing the city, the proponent really is the city,” Spang continued, referencing the mayor’s administration at City Hall. “I think it should be something that’s brought to the top.”
The meeting saw ample criticism of those working on the projects, including activity that didn’t happen but which some suggest should have during the demolition delay. That included feasibility work to determine the cost of preserving Pioneer Village at its current site, which historical advocate and former commission member Jessica Herbert noted is “one of the elements of a demo delay.”
“Is that something you intend to do?” Herbert asked those representing the project.
“Or are you just going to leave it on the table?”
“It isn’t something that we had been asked to provide by the city,” Genter said, “a budget to keep the village in its current location.”
“Keeping it in situ was something you’d have to prove you couldn’t afford to do, therefore moving or demolishing is preferable,” Herbert said.
“So that step didn’t happen... OK.”
Christopher Patzke, a resident who lobbied the federal National Register of Historic Places for support with Pioneer Village (bit.ly/46ZjaNm), spoke strongly against city officials’ handling of the project.
“The Massachusetts Historical Commission has been directed by the Keeper to work with me specifically. I have received no communication from the city in this regard,” Patzke said.
“How often is it the practice of the Historical Commission to have a proponent dictate what materials will be reviewed by the commission?”
Patzke’s plea to the National Register argued that Pioneer Village’s history is tied to Forest River Park, given that it’s a surviving piece of the Colonial Revival Movement during which it was built.
School Committee member Beth Anne Cornell, on Wednesday, also cautioned those trying to use the Colonial Revival Movement as justification for a site’s historical value. That was tied to the movement being, as Cornell said, “fueled by white Americans’ negative reactions to the influx of French Canadian and Eastern European immigrants ... in the 20th century.”
That all said, others have supported the swap because of the threat ocean rise brings to Pioneer Village. By that logic, the way to preserve history would be to move it.
“For me, the primary reason that I can consider the moving of Pioneer Village as something to protect historical resources is because of the flooding issue,” Spang said.
“To me, there’s a really important consideration there that I think many of the comments we’re receiving from the public is glossing over — that this is a very vulnerable site.”
On the other hand, “we need to think about how we talk to this mayor and new administration on how to move this forward while we address the questions and concerns from the public,” Spang said.
“As a commission, we’ve done what we can — doing the demo delay and putting it to the National Register,” added member Vijay Joyce. “There’s still a lot that needs to get fleshed out, and we heard from the concerns of the public today all these questions that are still unresolved or don’t have a full answer to, or are just in a temporary stasis.”
For more from this meeting, visit bit.ly/3Ooqn2e.
