[Story Developing] Emergency federal funding will help mitigate the pandemic's impact on child care, but the amount available falls far short of existing deficits and Massachusetts leaders will need to deploy "creative" solutions toward an industry on which the statewide economy relies, Baker administration officials said Wednesday.
Early Education Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy told the Education Committee that the child care and early education system has lost about $250 million per month since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted widespread closures in mid-March.
The federal CARES Act will direct about $45 million of stimulus funding to Massachusetts for child care, but that amount will only blunt the strain rather than close enormous gaps, Aigner-Treworgy said.
"The business model, which really is reliant on per-child, per-day funding at this point to sustain operations, will be a challenge for many child care providers throughout the recovery," she told lawmakers. "While the investment in the Child Care Development Block Grant in the CARES Act will certainly help mitigate the impact on providers, we know that this critical infrastructure will actually require solutions that we have yet to come up with for the year ahead."
Officials have warned for months that the child care system faces significant pressure and that, because so many workers rely on ensuring their children have somewhere safe to go, the uncertainty sends ripples across the economy and industries.
About 95% of providers who responded to EEC inquiries intend to reopen this summer or fall now that they are allowed to do so under the Baker administration's plan to revive public activity gradually.
However, Aigner-Treworgy said the demand for child care remains unclear, which in turn creates further financial clouds for providers who rely on tuition. With many parents still working from home and uncomfortable returning their children to day care, other states have seen parental demand for care fall by 40% to 60%.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS