Summer’s long over, but some municipal water bans are still in effect.
That’s the case in Peabody, where both water treatment plants, including the recently reopened Winona plant, are offline right now because the city’s reservoirs are too low to use, said public services director Robert Labossiere.
It’s been that way for about two weeks, Labossiere said. The city’s relying on water from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority in the meantime, as it has partially done during this summer’s severe drought.
The reservoirs are the lowest they’ve been in at least 25 years, Labossiere said.
“I think (these conditions) are going to extend into next year’s warm season, and I think next year, we’re going to have restrictions right off the bat in the spring,” he said.
Peabody’s reservoirs don’t have water flowing into them. Instead, they rely on rain and have water from the Ipswich River pumped into them — something that can only be done from December to May.
“We’re limited in how much we can pump out of the Ipswich River,” Labossiere said. “I’m not even sure we’ll be able to fill both of our reservoirs enough. We’ll have to wait and see how they rebound.”
Northeast Massachusetts is still in a significant drought stage, according to the state’s drought management task force. That’s an improvement from late August, when most of Massachusetts was in critical drought condition.
This year has seen the lowest water levels in the Ipswich River on record even though the drought hasn’t been the state’s worst, said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association.
That’s because there’s been a higher demand for water from the river in nearby communities, he said. But the Ipswich is starting to recover.
“We’re still pretty far below normal for the year, so we need quite a bit more rain for things to get back to normal,” Castonguay said. “We’re just waiting, but things are getting better.”
Water flow into the river is about average at its current rate of 50 cubic feet per second, he said, but groundwater that helps fill the river is still low.
“If it doesn’t keep raining, (the river) is going to drop again,” Castonguay said.
It’s important for more rain to hit the region before it gets too cold, he added. Once the ground freezes, water doesn’t seep well into the earth.
A water ban is in full effect in Ipswich, where town reservoirs are still well below 50% capacity, said Vicki Hellman, the town’s water director. Bans also remain active in Danvers, Hamilton and Wenham.
Rockport is currently at 58% of its water capacity, said Chris Martin, the town’s water filtration plant supervisor. A capacity higher than 70% is considered good, he said, adding that he saw it drop as low as 30% in 1988.
“Back then, the town didn’t have the supplemental water supply that it has now,” Martin said. “Without that, we’d be as low as 1988.”
Oddly enough, last year was one of Rockport’s wettest years on record. This year, most major rainfall that’s passed through the region has skipped over Rockport and either headed to southern New Hampshire or toward Rhode Island, Martin said.
“If it’s an extremely dry summer or early fall, it takes a lot for the watersheds to be restored. Even if we have normal rainfall into winter, it’s not going to do much,” Martin said. “If it’s a dry snow or a cold winter, you won’t see it melt into runoff until spring. I’m hoping for wet snow.”
Essex and Gloucester have lifted their water bans over the last few weeks, while Marblehead and Swampscott haven’t had any water bans in effect this year since their supply comes directly from the MWRA.
While status of water supplies varies from town to town, one thing has stayed the same.
“We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Martin said.
