DANVERS — A community conversation in Danvers on Monday will help residents connect and reflect in light of antisemitic banners being displayed from highway overpasses earlier this week.
The informal conversation will be held at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers.
The event comes after groups of masked individuals held up banners in Danvers and Saugus Saturday that falsely blamed Jewish people for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks.
“We know these incidents are an attempt to divide us,” said Jasmine Ramón, Danvers’ director of equity and inclusion. “When we have community conversations like this, we are bringing people together to show solidarity and to acknowledge the feelings that incidents like this bring up.”
Community officials and faith leaders will share remarks to open Monday’s event. After, attendees can take part in an informal conversation to share their feelings and experiences.
Some chairs will be available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. They can also drop by or stay the whole time.
Ramón said it is important for community members to seek out resources and connect with others following hateful incidents.
“I would want community members to figure out what they can do for one another and stand up for one another, and look to town leaders or community leaders for support and guidance,” Ramón said.
Taking part in community conversations like Monday’s event sends an important message to those harboring hate, she said.
“They show that we will not be separated and that we want to stand by one another in the community,” Ramón said.
