IPSWICH - A four-part community open forum series will help young and old discover hope, find common ground and face fears in an uncertain future.
The series, presented on four Wednesdays in March at 6 p.m., is sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich.
Today's young people inherit a world unstable in unprecedented ways: upheavals and threats to the environment, democratic institutions, diversity and inclusion, the economy and our ability to find common ground. Together, these contribute to a growing levels of anxiety and depression, especially in teens and young adults.
On March 8, the kickoff of An Uncertain Future: Facing Our Fears, Finding Common Ground, Discovering Hope will be an introduction, which will examine "Waking Up to an Uncertain Future and Searching for Hope."
On March 15, the topic will be "Preserving Our Democracy: The Obligations of Citizenship," and, on March 22, the session will focus on "Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Becoming Beloved Community."
The final gathering on March 29 will look at "Accepting the Reality of Climate Change with Hope."
The series will be held in St. Matthew's Parlor at Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. For more information, www.amcipswich.org/