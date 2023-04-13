SALEM — Efforts to bring offshore wind turbine construction to Salem are pushing ahead this summer, but several community groups are critical of the process underway, particularly around the community benefits agreement between the city and Crowley. They say they want a seat at the table.
A recent Salem Harbor Port Authority meeting featured updates on the Salem Wind Port project and other activity around Salem Harbor and the Salem Ferry. Company officials for Crowley, the owner of the property and project contractor, said their vision is “ambitious” and they’ll need support from the local workforce and community. They’re ramping up public engagement ahead of local permitting and have already given presentations to neighborhood groups in Salem and Marblehead; they also plan to setup a system during construction (expected to begin in the fall) so the public can communicate concerns and get responses in a timely manner.
City officials and Crowley are also working out a community benefits agreement (CBA) that will establish and dictate the terms of their partnership into the future, according to John Berry, director of terminal operations for Crowley.
When it was time for public comment toward the end of the meeting, residents aired their concerns about that process.
“I was part of the CBA process when we negotiated one with Footprint. That was one we signed in 2014,” said Pat Gozemba, co-chairperson of Salem Alliance For the Environment. “It’s called a community benefits agreement, and we are members of the community — the Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association, Salem Willows Association, SAFE, Salem Sound Coast Watch. All of those groups were part of the last stakeholder group.
“I haven’t heard from any place or anyone how the community will be involved,” Gozemba continued. “We’d really like to talk about it. We understand we’re not going to be the ones fully executing the CBA, but we’d like to have some input on what we’d like it to be, and then to support you when you go to the City Council for approval of the CBA.”
Berry responded initially, saying the city “is representing the community on their behalf.” Acting Salem Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy then added that negotiations are “a function of the administration.”
“The administration will listen to anybody, but the administration’s function is to negotiate with Crowley,” McCarthy said. “I’d encourage anyone that has an ask or what they think might be an ask, that they approach my office or me as a councilor, anyone else on the Port Authority, to have them understand what the asks are and what the concerns are.”
Gozemba responded, saying the process “of us getting into the room together is very important, because it helps us to understand what other concerns are.”
“Jim Mulloy and I met with Kim Driscoll, Tom Daniel, Seth Lattrell, and Dominick Pangallo was in the room at the time,” she said. “We expressed to Kim Driscoll that SAFE wanted to be part of any negotiating process going on with the CBA, and we were told that we’d be part of the process. We subsequently learned that isn’t the plan that the city has at all, that in fact the city hasn’t made any accommodations toward accommodating community groups. We shouldn’t make this a standoff,” Gozemba said.
She was soon backed up by Ana Nuncio, a resident previously involved with the House of the Seven Gables, Latino Leadership Coalition, and the School Committee.
“It’s vital that we have these conversations,” Nuncio said, “now that she has put it on the table.”
Kate Enderlin, a resident and SAFE member, said there may be things the two sides aren’t even considering yet.
“We’d really appreciate you letting us talk to you and just giving you some things that may not have come through the wires with you,” Enderlin said. “It’s looking at all the nooks and crannies, and making this a really successful project. I’d appreciate a meeting.”
