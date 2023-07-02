The powerful words of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the American Slave is the Fourth of July?” were heard Saturday in the voices of neighbors, students, teachers, newcomers and lifelong residents gathered at Hale Farm in Beverly for a community reading of the famed prose. The Reading Frederick Douglass Together initiative was a collaborative endeavor with the City of Beverly, North Shore NAACP, Salem United, Waring School and others. Hale Farm's "Frederick Douglass: Advocate for Equality" exhibit exploring Douglass’s life continues through July 21.
Community lends voice to Douglass's famed 'What to the American Slave is the Fourth of July?' letter
