Salem cemetery gets wreaths
Salem’s Harmony Grove Cemetery will join the more than 2,700 Wreaths Across America (WAA) locations participating across the country to “Remember, Honor and Teach” on Saturday, Dec. 18. The cemetery is partnering with The Col. Timothy Pickering Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This is the first year the cemetery and local chapter will participate in this national ceremony that commemorates the lives of civil war veterans at the Civil War Memorial. Wreaths will also be placed on the graves of Jesse Smith and Joseph Peabody, Revolutionary War veterans. The chapter will then go to Broad Street Cemetery in Salem to place a wreath at the tomb of Col. Timothy Pickering. Members of the public are invited to join the more than two million volunteers coming together across America.
Salem State scholarships
Former athletes and friends of Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro have created a scholarship in memory of the two former coaches at Salem State. The scholarship will be given to a student who has chosen Salem State from Marblehead (Gillis’ hometown) and Lynn Tech (Pedro’s High School). The goal is to create a large enough fund to make these scholarships annual. To donate, send the following information: Eastern Bank, Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship Fund, 37 Central St. Salem, MA 01970, ‘for deposit only’ with account number on the back of the check.
IRS-trained volunteers sought
The Beverly Bootstraps tax program utilizes IRS-trained staff and volunteers to prepare tax returns for low-income families and individuals at no cost. In 2021, the non-profit was able to file 329 tax returns for clients resulting in $662,504 in refunds, an average of $2,000 each, claiming benefits for which they are eligible such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and connecting them to financial education and asset-building opportunities. Intake specialists will welcome clients and check to make sure they have the correct paperwork. Please email volunteering@beverlybootstraps.org for more information.
Holiday Cookie Walk Dec. 18
Grace Church in Salem is having a Holiday Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec.18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 385 Essex St, Salem. Customers can choose their favorites from a wide variety of homemade holiday cookies, including gluten free, as well as dog treats. Masks are required. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags so that customers can “mix and match” to create a variety.
Youth orchestras auditions open
The locally supported Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is now accepting video auditions for young musicians throughout northeast Massachusetts for its winter and spring session of its 2021-2022 concert season. String musicians, with one to two years of lessons, are invited. Woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who’ve played for at least two years and are in private lessons, are also welcome. Please submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. View audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit today at nmyo.org/auditions. Learn more at: nmyo.org, info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Salem Confidential
Rare glimpses of artists, authors, activists, and villains are on view at a free exhibition open to all during the Salem Athenaeum’s regular open hours: Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curator Elaine von Bruns has assembled a collection of the Athenaeum’s seldom-seen art and books that tell surprising stories about Salem people, including 1883 prints of artists, Frank W. Benson (poster image) and Joseph Lindon Smith; pamphlets by a Salem-born author with a famous name promoting a fraudulent investing scam in the 1910s; a literary hoax about witchcraft that was a best-seller in the 1840s; a rare 1830 pamphlet about the murder of Capt. White and the sensational trial; Hawthorne’s signature on a Custom House document; sheet music for Puritania, an opera about a Salem girl accused of witchcraft; rare books by Salem abolitionists, and more.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers’ Market
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products; Beet Your Best vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola; Candles by Erin; made to order French crepes; Iron Ox Farm organics; Living Soil Gardens salad greens; Marshview Farm root veggies, greens and eggs; Moonlight Farm locally raised meats; Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen; Valicenti Pasta Farm farmstead pasta sauces, gourmet ravioli, unique fresh pasta, ready-to-cook lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children’s books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Billings’ website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? contact atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 ext. 11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.