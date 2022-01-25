Ipswich holds vaccination clinics
Ipswich is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks available for adults and eligible children. Scheduled clinics will be held on Mondays: Jan. 31, Feb. 7, and Feb. 14. All clinics will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope, lower level, 1 Pine Swamp Road. All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine only. About 83 percent of Ipswich residents are fully vaccinated, higher than the state average. However, only about 53 percent of Ipswich children ages 5-11, and 78 percent of children ages 12-17, have received both pediatric doses. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone ages 5 and older who lives, works, or studies in the state.