BEVERLY -- The Beverly Farmers' Market will open for the 2021 season on Monday, June 7.
The Farmers' Market will be held on Mondays from 3 to 7 p.m. for 17 weeks through Oct. 4. It is located at Odell Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue.
Twenty-five vendors are scheduled to participate at the start of the season. The market will include local agricultural producers, prepared food and bakeries, seafood, local artisans, and live music. The Fried Pipers will provide music on June 7.