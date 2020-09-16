People
Laura Kurzrok of Marblehead, president of the nonprofit LBK Consulting, has been named to the board of the North Shore Community College Foundation. She was previously executive director of the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation and has served as past chair of the Site Based Management Committee at Marblehead High School and on the board of Temple Emanuel in Marblehead. A graduate of Vassar College with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, she is a past member of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Center Foundation Strategy Committee and the Essex County Community Foundation Strategy Committee.
Stephen Immerman of Salem is among six new Mass Humanities board members appointed at the organization’s September board meeting. Immerman, president emeritus of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, has over 40 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit board service focused on leading change, building community, staff and student development. He is an Essex National Heritage commissioner and serves on the boards of Beverly Main Streets, North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Massachusetts Creative Economy Council, and the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design. He also chairs the boards of directors of the Cabot Performing Arts Center and MASSCreative.
Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello, professor of American studies and chair of the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies at Salem State University, has been named chair of the Mass Humanities board. Elected to the board in 2014, Duclos-Orsello has more than two decades of experience in the higher education, museum, social service, k-12 and cultural sectors in the U.S. and Europe. She said she will work to raise "awareness of the impact of the public humanities on the health of individuals and communities across our state, and, most centrally, expanding access to the tools, skills and wisdom of the humanities in service to building a more just, equitable and inclusive Commonwealth.”
Michael Leonard has been named dean of career and technical education (CTE) and business at North Shore Community College in Danvers. He will oversee programs in NSCC’s Agriculture and Food Service Pathways, Business and Administration Pathways, and Personal Service Careers Pathways. Prior to joining NSCC, Leonard served as the department chair of agricultural studies at Northwest State Community College. He has also served as program manager of Hocking College’s Agroecology Program; director of veterans services at St. Bonaventure University, and as the academic program manager at Frederick Community College. He is a member of the American Society of Agronomy, the Association of Career and Technical Education, the National Association of Agricultural Educators, the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture and the Chair Academy.
Kim Wilkinson has been named general manager of MarineMax Danvers. Wilkinson, who joined MarineMax in 2016 as part of the Russo Marine acquisition, has been working as northeast regional operations analyst. She was previously regional operations analyst for the Northeast territory, including MarineMax stores in New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
Milestones
Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School has been awarded nearly $79,000 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's Supporting Students’ Behavioral and Mental Health and Wellness Fund. The grant will fund the district's efforts to strengthen services and support programs in place to promote student social emotional, behavioral and mental health and well-being, specifically by supporting a transition to a new disciplinary philosophy and promoting substance use prevention, among other initiatives.