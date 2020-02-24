People
Eileen Gerenz has joined North Shore Community College as its new comptroller, responsible for managing the Fiscal Affairs Department and providing oversight and guidance for all accounting and general ledger transactions as well as maintenance of the college’s finance module. She will work closely with Student Financial Services and with Grants and Contracts Accounting. Gerenz previously served as director of finance and administration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine and as associate vice president for finance and administration at Massachusetts Bay Community College.
Joude Sahloul of Beverly, an architectural designer, has joined the Beverly office of SV Design’s Residential Department. Sahloul has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design from Endicott College. Her love for architecture and interior design connects her to the entire design process, from lighting design to technical details. She is fluent in Arabic, an avid traveler, and finds inspiration from her travels and Middle Eastern background.
Milestones
Connolly Brothers Inc., a general contractor and construction management firm in Beverly, has completed a new 60,000-square-foot corporate office and maintenance facility for W. L. French Excavating Corp. in Billerica. The 48,000-square-foot maintenance facility includes 10 drive-through maintenance bays, three high equipment bays, truck tire carousel, diesel filter cleaning system, truck and heavy equipment wash bay, parts storage and service management offices. The 12,000-square-foot office building features a fitness center, meeting spaces, and collaborative workspaces for W. L. French’s 250 employees.
Commented
