People
Nikki Pelonia has been named North Shore Community College’s inaugural chief diversity and equity officer. The senior management position provides vision, leadership, and oversight to programs, policies, and procedures related to the institution's commitment to social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, and facilitates the integration of equity and cultural wealth across all aspects of the institution. A first-generation immigrant born in Olongapo, Philippines, Pelonia was raised in San Diego, California, and is the former director of education, training and inclusive excellence at Salem State University.
¢¢¢
Marlene Maloon of Salem had joined ERA Key Realty Services as a Realtor in the Woburn office. Maloon, who speaks Spanish and English, was previously a Realtor for Cherry Picking Properties in Lynn. She has also served as an operations and revenue manager for Vantage Deluxe World Travel in Boston, as an employment manager for Marriott International in Boston. Maloon is also a tour guide and assistant to the buyer at the Salem Witch Museum.
¢¢¢
Craig Franklin of Topsfield has joined J Barrett & Company at the real estate firm's Ipswich office. Franklin is returning to real estate after a successful career in corporate sales.
¢¢¢
Zarais German-George has been elected by her peers as student trustee to Salem State University's Board of Trustees for the 2021-2022 academic year. She was sworn in on June 2. German-George transferred to Salem State in September 2020 and is a dual major in criminal justice and psychology. She also served as senator in the Student Government Association and with the inclusive excellence office. She was a member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Black History Month Collaborative and the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Collaborative, and is a member of the Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Collaborative.
¢¢¢
Steven Hubbard has been named dean of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Education at North Shore Community College in Danvers. A professional scientist, Hubbard brings multi-disciplinary experience in industry, academia, and leadership to NSCC. In his new role, he will lead the division which houses the natural sciences, biotechnology, engineering & industrial technology, computer and information science, aviation science, animal science, mathematics, and education departments.
¢¢¢
Tammy Connelly of Danvers has been promoted to branch manager of the Danvers office of Brookline Bank. Connelly brings over 30 years’ experience in financial services, most recently as the office's assistant branch manager. She will oversee business development and general office management. Connelly is active in the community, and volunteers at many events including those sponsored by the Beverly Chamber of Commerce, DanversCARES, Danvers Educational Enrichment Partnership, and North Shore Medical Center Cancer Walk.
¢¢¢
Samira Abdelmegid has been named director of nursing at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Beverly. She will oversee the nursing services department at the 132-bed skilled nursing center, including recruitment and development of nursing staff, the oversight of communications with families, residents and staff, and managing the nursing budget. She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Salem State University.