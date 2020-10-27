People
Matthew Kirschner has joined the Swampscott Rotary Club. Since moving to Swampscott a few years ago, Kirschner, who works for Edward Jones Investments, has been active in the community, serving as a Town Meeting member and on the town Finance Committee. He is also involved with the club’s school study committee, where he helped to coordinate Rotary’s Chromebooks donation over the summer.
Emma Nicholls has joined Salem-based Gienapp Architects as an architectural designer draftsperson. She is responsible for 3D models, renderings and drawing sets from the preliminary design phase through construction documents. Nicholls received her master’s degree in architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology. She is a member of the Boston Society of Architects’ Global Design Initiative for Refugee Children.
Scott McKenzie of Beverly has been named managing director at Baker Newman Noyes. An audit, tax, and advisory expert, McKenzie will lead and expand its Transaction Advisory Services practice serving the Boston market. Based in BNN’s Woburn office, he will oversee day-to-day operations and devise long-term strategy for the practice. McKenzie, who speaks regularly to entrepreneurs and innovators at Venture Café Cambridge, serves as a teacher and mentor for EforAll, a nonprofit that partners with communities to help underrepresented individuals start their own businesses. He has also served as vice president of the Board of Trustees and audit committee chair of Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, and as president of the Beverly Little League Board of Directors.
Jennifer Reyes of Topsfield has joined the Danvers office of Mortgage Network Inc. as a mortgage loan officer. She will be responsible for serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout the state. Reyes is returning to the mortgage industry after teaching mathematics at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Salem State College.
Milestones
Deutsches Altenheim, a nonprofit provider of nursing home, assisted living and adult day health services in West Roxbury, has joined Legacy Lifecare, a nonprofit management resources collaborative that includes Chelsea Jewish Lifecare in Peabody. The affiliation is expected to be finalized at the beginning of 2021.
Padgett Business Services is celebrating 30 years of assisting small businesses and individual taxpayers on the North Shore. Padgett opened in Peabody in 1990 and was founded by Herb Harris, who brought 17 years of experience as a bank officer to the table. Harris is a past president of the Peabody Chamber of Commerce, Peabody Rotary Club, South Essex unit of the American Cancer Society, and a co-founder and Past President of the North Shore Business Forum. Harris is also a member of National Association of Enrolled Agents and National Association of Tax Professionals, and their MA affiliates.
Salem-based LEAP for Education and Danvers-based Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness have each been awarded $4,000 in Mass Humanities Awards through the Massachusetts Cultural Council. They were among more than 50 organizations across the state to receive support funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
