People
Realtor David Pansovoy has joined J Barrett & Company in its Cummings Center office. A lifelong resident of the North Shore, Pansovoy is an Endicott College graduate and is active in the Boston Young Writers Group and AMC Hiking Club.
Jennifer Koiles Pratt, founder of Koiles Pratt Family Law Group P.C. of Salem, has been named by Super Lawyers as a Top 50 Women Attorney and Top 100 Attorney in Massachusetts. This is the seventh consecutive year Koiles Pratt has earned the distinction for her work as a divorce attorney. Koiles Pratt has also been accepted in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a prestigious membership among family law practitioners.
Kim McOwan, Jennifer Greene and Marissa Gudiel have joined SV Design, an architecture and design firm headquartered in Beverly. McOwan and Greene, both interior designers with a background in high-end residential and commercial design, work in SV Design’s residential interiors department. Gudiel, a designer with experience in custom design and historic preservation, is a member of the firm’s residential architecture department.
Milestones
Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm in Beverly, has been retained by Richardson Green to design and build a new 56,000 square-foot multi-tenant building at 25 Rundlett St. in Middleton. A family-run real estate business, Richardson Green has “worked with Connolly Brothers before and they were our first choice for this project,” said co-owners Peter and Chris Richardson.
For the fourth year in a row, North Shore Community College’s team of Economics and Finance Club students, under the leadership of economics Professor Moonsu Han, took first place in the Boston Regional Community College Fed Challenge Competition. Held virtually this year, the competition encourages the development of research and analysis, decision-making, argument formulation, and effective communication skills. Team members included Adam Ellis of Beverly and Kaylee Warren of Middleton.
