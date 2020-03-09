Business Briefs 

GIVING
SeniorCare Inc. has been awarded a $60,791 grant to support senior volunteer activities from the Corporation of National and Community Service (CNCS). These funds were awarded as part of a competitive grant process for RSVP, one of three Senior Corps programs administered by CNCS. Established in 1971, RSVP engages older Americans in volunteer opportunities that have been a critical resource nationwide for everything from hunger prevention to natural disasters including Hurricane Sandy.
PEOPLE
Realtor® Andrea Bennett, a Salem resident, has joined J Barrett & Company in the Cummings Center office in Beverly. Bennett has helped nearly 60 clients buy and sell real estate across the North Shore and beyond. A graduate of Tufts University with a degree in Economics, she had worked in investment banking in New York City for nearly 10 years.
