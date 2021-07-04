PEOPLE
Realtor Allison Campbell, a full-time real estate agent, has joined J Barrett & Company in the Cummings Center office in Beverly. A successful and experienced hospitality and event management professional, Campbell is a Beverly resident and admits that sharing her love of the area is inevitable.
###
Samira Abdelmegid, RN, a graduate of Salem State University, has been named Director of Nursing at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She will oversee the nursing services department at the 132-bed skilled nursing center, including recruitment and development of nursing staff, the oversight of communications with families, residents and staff, and managing the nursing budget.
###
Charles “Charlie” Sterling — a Salem native and sales associate — has joined the J Barrett & Company in their Cummings Center office. Having begun his real estate career in 2005, he later moved into the healthcare field as manager of a sales team. “I had the satisfaction of helping people take back control of their health, but ‘real estate’ was never far from my heart,” says Sterling, adding that “Salem and the North Shore are home. Of all the places I’ve seen and visited, this region is the best!”
###
Four new faculty members — Paul Jeanes, Jeong-A Seong, Hannah O’Neal, and Vasundhra Ganjuhave — have joined the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly to assist in the college’s continued growth into media arts and other disciplines: Jeanes, formerly an administrator at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a faculty member at the Maryland Institute College of Art and Towson University. will serve as professor and Chair of the Foundation Department; Seong will serve as one of two new associate professors in Montserrat’s Animation and Interactive Media program. She holds an MFA in Experimental Animation from California Institute of the Arts. and previously taught in the Department of Art and in the Sustainability Studies program within the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University.: O’Neal moves from her role as an adjunct instructor at Montserrat, to be a full-time associate professor in the college’s Animation and Interactive Media program. An alum of Savannah College of Art and Design, she was most recently at the multi-media production studio FableVision; Ganju moves from his role in an adjunct position, to join Montserrat’s full-time Liberal Arts faculty as an assistant professor of Sociology. Ganju specializes in psychology, sociology, and organizational behavior, and worked previously as a business professor at Endicott College, where she taught MBA, EMBA, and Undergraduate courses.
###
MILESTONES
HealthPlus Urgent Care has opened a second location in Middleton at Market Basket Plaza. Headquartered in North Andover, HealthPlus Urgent Care is a division of The HealthPlus Group, and sister division of BluePrint Healthcare.
###
Communications & Power Industries of Beverly has been awarded a federal contract or $108,500 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Components.