MILESTONES
Ipswich based True North Ale Company is expanding to New Hampshire and has chosen the founding members of the New Hampshire Craft Alliance, Bellavance Beverage Co. and New Hampshire Distributors, LLC (NHD), to expand distribution of its flagship Northern Haze Juicy New England IPA and other award-winning craft beers. Since its 2017 launch, its beers have been poured in over 1,200 bars and restaurants and sold in over 1,000 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and won major international awards, including a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It has been voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore three consecutive years.
MarineMax Danvers has expanded its agreement with MJM Yachts as the official dealer for new stores, including, in addition to its Danvers location, its Boston retail space. “We see a great opportunity to showcase MJM Yachts and their products in some of the most popular boating destinations across the country,” said Larry Russo Jr., MarineMax Regional President, in a prepared statement. MJM Yachts offer 35-, 43- and 53-foot models with twin, triple, and quad outboards, respectively, and 43- and 53-foot models with IPS.
GIVING
Essex Tech has received an $84,000 State Grant to Improve Access to Career Technical Education programs. Funding will be used to support the expansion and recruitment efforts by hiring an English Learners recruitment specialist, and by holding recruitment events throughout the year. Essex Tech will develop a Middle School Outreach plan, in which Essex Tech counselors will work with Grade 7 and 8 counselors in member districts to expand communication and outreach to interested English learner students and their families. School counselors also will work with prospective English learners and their families through the application and interview processes.
Danvers-based Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider in Massachusetts, was selected by the Parmenter Foundation of Wayland for a $16,000 grant, a combination of the foundation’s COVID-19 crisis response grant and Cycle 1 grant program. The grant will support its Family Fund and Employee Emergency Assistance Fund and support the acquisition of a set of Pocket Talkers for hearing-impaired patients.
PEOPLE
Kelly Vanikiotis, a longtime Saugus resident and full-time real estate agent, has joined J Barrett & Company in the Cummings Center office in Beverly. A mathematics teacher who has held various administrative positions in education in the past 15 years, “Kelly’s focus on forging relationships with her clients reflects our company’s approach to all our clients,” says Jon Gray, president.
Marblehead resident Carol Roby has been named by Commodore Builders as its first-ever director of Learning and Development. Also known fondly as the “Dean of Students for Commodore Academy,” Roby brings 25 years of relevant experience in the learning and development space to her new position, notably with Forum, one of the world’s leading people and leadership development companies, focused on the anatomy of what and how adults learn.
Lynne Krasker Shultz has been named executive director of SPUR, a nonprofit that aims to cultivate a community of doers by making volunteerism easy and accessible in local communities including Marblehead, Salem and Swampscott. An experienced community leader with 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Krasker Shultz will join the team in early August. Jocelyn Cook, SPUR’s founder and current executive director, will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and continue to lead the organization’s development and fundraising efforts.