Castle Hill concerts kickoff Thursday
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, July 1 to Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands performing on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The season kicks off with Soul City’s sounds of Motown, Soul, and Funk. During the concert, attendees may explore the gardens. Bring a picnic supper or buy a pizza from Riverview Pizza and ice cream from Down River Ice Cream. Mill River Winery, Ipswich Ale or True North Ales, and Far from the Tree Cider or 1634 Meadery will sell beverages. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted and parcels will be searched. Upcoming Thursdays' schedule includes July 8, Big Ol’Dirty Bucket—Funk; July 15, Psychedelic Relics—Classic Rock: July 22, The Hofners, An Evening of Beatlemania and July 29, Beantown Swing Orchestra—Big Band Swing. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert starts runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3:00 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Moulton to speakat Chamber event
On Wednesday, July 14, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomes U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, as its special guest speaker for a Public Policy Breakfast Forum at 7:30 a.m. at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby St., Salem. Networking begins at 7:30 a.m., program starts at 8 a.m. Moulton will provide an update on economic recovery efforts at the federal level and discuss issues affecting businesses in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, the American Jobs Plan, infrastructure and more. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. For Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
Broadway returns to Glen Magna Farms
The Danvers Historical Society brings back local actors and actresses for “Broadway Returns to Glen Magna Farms,” a July 25th fundraiser for the Derby Summer House, with proceeds supporting the renovations for this National Historic Landmark. John Archer, Tom Edmunds, and Janet Pohli star with guest star Betty Lautner, Joe Stroup directs the music, with staging directed by Amy Oliver and the production coordinated by Dayle Persons. Advanced purchase tickets only; $60 on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-returns-to-glen-magna-tickets-159864839037. Also available at the Danvers Historical Society office, 978-777-1666. Catered by Vinwood Catering wityh cash bar. Curtain rised at 5 p.m., performance runs till 8 p.m. Glen Magna Farms is located at 29 Ingersoll St, Danvers. Questions? Visit DanversHistory.org.
Fundraiser for abandoned animals
For the month of July 2021, every time the reusable $2.50 Community Bag sold at the Stop & Shop store at 450 Paradise Road, Swampscott, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a $1 donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for Stop & Shop customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment.
Chamber holds annual golf outing
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce tees up its annual Summer Golf Outing on Monday, July 19, at Ipswich Country Club, 148 Country Club Way, Ipswich. All levels are welcome. Registration with box lunch begins at noon. Play in a bramble-style format starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards reception. A $10,000 hole-in-one, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests are planned. A limited number of spots available: $249 per golfer, $999 for a foursome. Sponsorships are available. Register at north-shore-chamber.perfectgolfevent.com, or call 978-774-8565.
Story times at Peabody Institute
The courtyard at the Peabody Institute Library’s Main Branch is the setting for free summer story times for families with children of all ages. Bring a blanket or chairs, and join the fun. The schedule is as follows: Tails and Tales, Tuesdays, starting July 6, at 11 a.m. , with the children’s librarians reading read animal-themed stories and sharing fun animal facts, and, on certain weeks, hosting real guest animals. Babies & Toddlers, alternating Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. with parents and caretakers joining in stories, songs and play. Babies, July 8, 22. Toddlers, July 15, 29. Multilingual Portuguese and Spanish story times for all ages, once a month on Monday afternoons. Portuguese: July 19. Spanish: July 12: Preschool, every other Wednesday afternoon, with Miss Patty reading stories and teaching songs and games for preschool aged children. July 7 and 21. Yoga with Miss Katia every other Wednesday morning Families with children of all ages will listen to stories and practice yoga. July 14 and 28. Though free and open to all, space is limited and registration is required at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Forum focuses on energy issues
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce highlights energy issues facing businesses and consumers at a Business Insight Forum on Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers. Representatives of Enbridge and National Grid will be among the speakers discussing the economic impact of sustainable energy initiatives and efforts toward a lower-carbon future. Networking begins at 7:30 a.m.; program at 8 a.m. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers.For Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
COVID-19 clinics slated
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) will make both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
After-Hours Networker at Gloucester’s Beauport
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce heads to the Beauport Hotel on Gloucester’s glorious outer harbor for an after-hours Networking Event on Tuesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Spend a summer evening connecting with business colleagues on the hotel’s scenic seaside terrace at 55 Commercial St. Admission is $20 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Stories of citizenship, community and belonging
On July 9 at 6 p.m., listen as six local citizens tell true stories, live, without notes, in the lovely garden of the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Speakers include Kevin Carey, B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn and Paul Tucker. Hosted by J.D. Scrimgeour. Fact checkers not included. The program is free to Athenaeum Members; suggested donation for general public: $10. Register at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Diamond Awards inaugural planned
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women of influence and leadership in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for this new award, which celebrates women role models in business who demonstrate a commitment and passion for serving and mentoring others while leading with purpose, excelling in their careers, and making an impact. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients, as well as being spotlighted in the September issue of Impact Magazine, will be honored at the Sept. 21 breakfast. To nominate a deserving woman for a 2021 Diamond Award, complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/diamond-award. Self-nominations will also be accepted by July 9 deadline.