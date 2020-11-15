Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.