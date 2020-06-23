Salem series explainscontact tracing
On Wednesday, July 16, Salem State Series presents a virtual discussion on Massachusetts’ contact tracing program with medical anthropologist, physician, and co-founder of Partners in Health, Paul Farmer. Moderated by Mallika Marshall, of WBZ-TV, the discussion begins at 6 p.m. registration is required at salemstate.edu/series, after which login information will be emailed to you. As co-founder and chief strategist of Partners in Health, Farmer will discuss how his organization is leading the COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in Massachusetts and the importance of these efforts in mitigating the spread of coronavirus. Since 1987, PIH has provided direct health care services and undertaken research and advocacy activities on behalf of those who are sick and living in poverty. The organization’s expertise in responding to outbreaks around the world make it uniquely positioned to respond to COVID-19 needs not only in Massachusetts, but worldwide. Marshall is an Emmy-award winning journalist and physician who serves as the regular health reporter at WBZ-TV in Boston and on the staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH) Chelsea Urgent Care Clinic and MGH Revere Health Care. For more information about this and other series events, visit: salemstate.edu/series.
Book discussion groupkicks off in Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library’s online version of The Living Your Best Life Book Discussion Group kicks off Wednesday, June 24, with a Zoom meeting, running from 6:30 to 8 pm., and every fourth Wednesday of every month online until further notice. Though free and open to the public, space is limited, so registration is required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, after which you will receive your Zoom meeting link by email. For more information, email: jparsons@noblenet.org.
Free PPE kits for Salem businesses
The city of Salem, through its Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, is making free kits of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) available to small businesses located in Salem. Each kit contains $160 worth of the types of PPE required for most businesses to safely reopen to the public, including 200 disposable masks, 67 ounces of hand sanitizer, 200 disposable gloves, and four face shields. Kits purchased through Birch Outfitters, a Salem-based small business, will be distributed at the main entrance at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., on Friday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. and again, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required for a pick-up time at www.salem.com/PPE. Kits will not be distributed outside set times and will only be provided to businesses that are located in the city of Salem.
SPUR auction goes online
Distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting. SPUR, whose mission of cultivating a community of doers continues through the COVID-19 landscape, has reimagined its annual fling summer fundraiser as a one-hour virtual event taking place Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. With sponsorship from Marblehead Bank, you can help raise vital funds to continue SPUR’s work through this unique event featuring an online auction, updates on the organization’s work, bingo, a goody bag, and more. The silent auction goes live on July 13, with items up on the auction block waiting for bidders. Tickets and more details will be available soon. Visit: https://www.spur.community/
Torigian Golf Classic set for Aug. 20
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Salem namedTree City USA
By meeting four requirements: A tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation — the city of Salem was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation this month. The city’s commitment to effective urban tree management includes increased tree planting and maintenance budgets, a comprehensive tree ordinance and Tree Commission, a grant-funded city-wide tree inventory and maintenance plan, all of which will help keep the community green as an important measure to address air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection against extreme heat and flooding. Sixty-five trees are being planted in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and thanks to donations from residents, the first Century Trees will be planted this fall, in anticipation of Salem’s 400th Anniversary celebrations in 2026. More information can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA, and www.salem.com/trees.
Salem to curbillegal fireworks
In response to a recent increased volume of illegal fireworks complaints, the city of Salem is working to more effectively curb the detonation of illegal fireworks with the following steps: A public education campaign with informational signage in English and Spanish posted citywide warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the potential fines that violators may face; an anonymous reporting platform at www.salem.com/fireworks where you can anonymously report illegal fireworks and to view a crowd-sourced map of others’ reports; targeted fire interventions conducted by public safety officials at problem locations with ticketing of offenders and confiscation of illegal fireworks; and public information about the hazard of illegal fireworks, as well as increased local fines.
Salem reopens composting drop-off site
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Blood shortage due to pandemic
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
OVID-19 experiences being collected
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Marblehead and ‘The President’s War’
On Thursday, July 9, Marblehead Museum invites you to join a Zoom talk at 7 p.m., with New York Times bestselling author, Chris DeRose as he chronicles the five presidents preceding Abraham Lincoln and the role that they played in shaping events leading up to the breakout of the Civil War. An uphill political battle, the power these former presidents wielded impacted the Union, including Marblehead’s citizens. DeRose is author of Founding Rivals, Congressman Lincoln, The President’s War, Star Spangled Scandal, and the forthcoming book The Fighting Bunch. He was formerly Senior Litigation Counsel to the Arizona Attorney General, a Professor of Constitutional Law, and Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County, Arizona. The President’s War, July 9, 7 p.m., The Marblehead Museum in located at 170 Washington St., $15 future members; $10 members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.