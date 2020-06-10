Bertram Fieldfund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore BradleyPalmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal loversneeded locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Volunteer driversneeded now
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Mass Audubonclosures
In response to the state of emergency, Mass Audubon is closing all its buildings and suspending programming. As a proactive effort, the organization will close its headquarters, nature centers, museums and shops, as well as cancel all programs till further notice. Mass Audubon will continue to assess the situation and issue full refunds for any program or events canceled. If you are registered for a program through the end of March, you will receive an email. As of this time, the public is still welcome to visit the trails at many of the wildlife sanctuaries. Access to nature is more essential than ever during this stressful time.
House of the Seven Gables closed
The House of the Seven Gables will remain closed until further notice. All programs have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salem’s CenturyTree program
The City of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the City is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees – Salem’s future heritage trees – may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the City of Salem.
Sen. Lovely consultsby phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov. Regular in-person office hours are set to resume in 30 days.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
CareDimensions responds to pandemic
Care Dimensions is working with hospitals and nursing facilities to comply with their individual regulations and screening of our staff during the Corona Virus pandemic. Visitors to Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers and the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln have been reduced to immediate family members (as defined by the patient) only, with a maximum of 2 family members at a time. Family members are screened upon entrance for symptoms and potential COVID-19. Cleaning include enhanced disinfection of all high-touch surfaces. All support groups, trainings and meetings. Work-related meetings are being held virtually. A Comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan has been activated: registration is required at 978-750-9335, or email grief@caredimensions.org.
Salem’s interactiveroad conditions map
The City of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the City’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the City’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the City’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the City to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Red Crosscritical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Explore EssexNational Heritage
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.