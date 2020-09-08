Curator hosts walking tour
“England Meets Italy” on Thursday, Sept. 17, in a special grounds tour of Castle Hill with curator Susan Hill Dolan exploring the European-inspired architecture designed for the Cranes’ Country Place Era estate, “The Country Place Era Architecture at Castle Hill.” The tour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Comfortable walking shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Face masks are required. Space is limited to nine participants to ensure distancing. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road., Ipswich. Tickets are $12 for Trustees members, $20 for nonmembers, and are available at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T. and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters;” “Brilliant Beacons;” “Leviathan” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Seven Gables' ‘Twist on the Taste’
On Sunday, Sept. 13, join The House of the Seven Gables for a Twist on the Taste. For seven years this popular September fundraiser was hosted on their seaside lawn, with food and drinks donated by talented chefs and vendors, along with auctions, photo ops, tastings and entertainment — all in support of the mission of involving people of all backgrounds in The Gables’ American story. This year, the event may be virtual but there will still be good food, an online auction, a virtual Paddles-Up (fund-a-need), some short and poignant presentations and the unveiling of a new 3D tour of the House of the Seven Gables. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, food orders, details and to view auction items, visit https://7gables.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2020TwistontheTaste/tabid/1163137/Default.aspx. Pickup is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Harvest Plant and Craft Sale
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Peabody Garden Club will hold a Harvest Plant and Craft Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kindercare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from assorted plants, crafts, bake goods and more. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 13, same place, same time. For more information, contact President Kim Bressler at thepeabodygardenclub@gmail.com, or call or text Vice President Elizabeth Johns at 978-223-3247.
Play Kits launched at library
The Beverly Public Library is launching PLAY! Kits — a new collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Beverly Bootstraps host Food Drive
Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To restock the Food Pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a food drive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, they will be repeating the successful drive-thru format that they tested in June. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment affecting so many. To donate, enter the Beverly Bootstraps parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance. With curbside drop off, pull up, pop the trunk, and staff will get the food out. The most needed food items are peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, soup, pasta, sauce, rice, canned veggies, canned beans, mac and cheese, canned fruit, cereal, and kids snacks (individual packs). Unable to attend? Visit BeverlyBootstraps.org for other ways to donate.
Great New England Hurricane of 1938
On Sept. 21, 1938, a massive hurricane surprised New York and New England. One of the most destructive storms in American History, it caused over 600 deaths and $400 million in property damages. Michael Maler will discuss what made this storm unique in a Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Maler is the Metro-Boston regional site manager for Historic New England. He holds a degree in art history from Duke University and a Master of Museum Studies from Harvard University, where he now teaches. He has held staff positions at the Paul Revere House, Historic Beverly, the Portland Museum of Art, and the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk, Maine. He is an active member of the New England Museum Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Downtown Boston House Museum Alliance. Registration for this event is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Yom Kippur Puppet Show
The Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Yom Kippur virtual puppet show for children ages 3-8 with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Some kids say Sam looks like a certain sea sponge with square pants. Luke looks like a triangle. His best friend Josh is the only Jewish kid in the class. Luke and Josh have been making fun of Sam. But when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur roll around, Josh discovers that the hardest part of making up for one’s mistakes is saying sorry. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Cameron and Arnold perform again
Following their successful outdoor concert at St. Andrew’s in July, local vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Mary Jodice, director of music at St. Andrew’s, their concert — “Street of Dreams”— is filled with favorites and is part of the church’s Summer Music on the Hill series. Bring your own chairs to the church parking lot, which will have markers indicating safe placement. Masks are required. Social distancing will be strictly observed with no more than a maximum of 50. Reservations are required by email to Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. A goodwill offering of $25 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash. If paying cash, make every attempt to have the exact amount. Proceeds benefit the music program at the Church of St. Andrew. Updates on space availability will be posted at the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead. The church is at 135 Lafayette Street (Route 114), on the Marblehead-Salem line. Because the parking lot will be used for the concert, park on either Lafayette Street or on Robert Road.