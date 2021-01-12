Me&thee hosts concert
Me&thee, an acoustic listening room sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, is collaborating with Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, to present singer-songwriter Mark Erelli in concert Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Erelli, a Massachusetts native, will perform from Caffe Lena’s stage in a special show that will air on YouTube. Suggested donation is $20; tips of any kind will be accepted at https://www.caffelena.org/tips/.
‘Breaking Hate’ virtual talk
The Lappin Foundation, in collaboration with several organizations, presents “Breaking Hate,” a free, virtual talk by Emmy Award-winning producer and former white-supremacist Christian Picciolini on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Since leaving the white-power movement more than two decades ago, Picciolini dedicates his life to helping others overcome their own hate. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, the Teen Antisemitism Task Force, ADL New England, BBYO New England, Holocaust Legacy Foundation and Jewish Teen Initiative Boston. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Help forgrieving kids
Care Dimensions is offering special virtual grief support groups for elementary schoolchildren, on Jan. 26 and March 2, at 4 p.m. Register by Jan. 19. This free, virtual space for children who are grieving the death of someone important helps them connect and learn coping tools. Space is limited. For information or to register, email Kelia Bergin at KBergin@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6570. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Salem launches new website
The city of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — is designed for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the city. It also offers a direct connection to the city’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac and photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth.
Y2I teensconnect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Library offerschildren's room
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Tips for small businesses
As part of its New Year: New Business series, Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with SCORE Boston to offer “Cash Flow Management for Small Businesses,” a free online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. This presentation will provide a brief overview of financial reports and explain why a cash flow statement is the most important report for small businesses, how to improve cash flow and how to anticipate and prepare for future shortfalls. Registration is required
This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve your free spot, please register online at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Job workshopseries offered
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish.
Resumes and Cover Letters, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resumes-and-cover-letters-with-lindsay-laguna/
Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Making a career change
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Online sales for small businesses
As part of its New Year: New Business series, the Peabody Institute Library is collaborating with SCORE Boston to present “Sell Better to Grow Your Business,” an online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. This workshop is designed to help small-business owners to define their market, develop their marketing and sales messages, prospect for qualified customers, and develop a system to reach their sales goals. SCORE Boston mentors Dick Rossman and Beverly Gottlieb will run the workshop. Gottlieb is a certified public accountant with experience working with start-ups. Rossman holds leadership positions in the commercial printing and software industries and has marketing and sales consulting experience. Registration is required at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Handmade tipsfor starters
The Peabody Institute Library presents “A Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Handmade Business” with Merav Ruthman of SarinaZac Designs on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Ruthman will explain how she turned her hobby of making children’s clothing into a thriving business, will share tips for selling handmade goods, and will talk about market research, managing finances, using social media and avoiding burnout. The online program is part of the library’s ongoing “New Year: New Business” series. Sign up to attend at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/beginners-guide-to-starting-a-handmade-business/.