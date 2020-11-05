Grab-N-Go food festival
This year’s St. Vasilios of Peabody Greek Festival will be a Grab-N-Go type event, on Nov., 7 and 8. This year’s fundraising has been severely hampered by the pandemic, but the food festival will feature the full range of delicious Greek specialties to go. For complete menu and details, visit: stvasilios.org.
Holiday pie making
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, hosting a Zoom workshop of Holiday Pies on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The piece de resistance will be a delicious holiday one-crust, one-filling pie. Learn her favorite pie dough recipe for perfect, flaky crust every time using her favorite pie baking tools, ingredients, and methods to prepare two delicious, photo worthy holiday pies. Sponsored on Zoom by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at: danverslibrary.org, or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rhtMibNwS-KwAL5tcx2cpA.
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7 , Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.
Y2I Connectoffered online
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building, fun experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom on the following dates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978- 565-4450.
Holiday Pops goes online
Catch Stephen Limon’s 2020 Holiday Pops Abbot Hall online artist reception Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., featured by the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor, for the club’s annual gala fundraising event. Limon’s iconic holiday winter scenes are 5x7 watercolor explorations based on photos he takes on his daily walks. Begun in 1980 as gifts, he now has 90 annual recipients. Limon will officially unveil his Holiday Pops painting during the Nov. 12th online artist reception hosted by The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor on Facebook. The painting has been framed by Arnould Gallery and will be on display from mid-November until the Holiday Pops concert. on RotaryClub of MarbleheadHarbor.org. Raffle tickets for original painting are available for sale at the Arnould Gallery & Framery, 111Washington St., Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St., Marblehead, or at RotaryClubofMarbleheadHarbor.org. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Artist quality 11x14 giclees are also for $50 each, as well as notecards. Questions? Email: info.rcomh.@gmail.com.
Writing workshop
Peabody Institute Library in partnership with Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, would like to collect, share and preserve your experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID 19 pandemic. In this guided online FREE writing workshop, hosted on ZOOM on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m., draft your ideas with a series of brief, simple exercises. No previous writing experience necessary, just play on the page. All are welcome: registration required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, for this program with instructor, Lara Tupper. A graduate of the Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College (MFA Creative Writing), Tupper taught writing at Rutgers University for many years and now presents online writing classes from the Berkshires . She is founder of Swift Ink Stories and author of three books. More information? Call 978-531-0100.
NSCC offering ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.
Drivers needed in Ipswich
SeniorCare Inc.'s “Meals on Wheels” program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Composting siteopen 24/7
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Senator Lovely announces hours
Senator Joan Lovely will be hosting virtual offices on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Explore Bradley
Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.