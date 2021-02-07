Darwin festmoves online
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually this year. The university has planned a week of online lectures from Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. Topics include the evolution of skin color, the biology of cities, the biochemical signatures of disease, and the diversity and adaptation of coral reefs. The webinars are free and open to the public, and take place daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A question and answer session will follow each talk. To register or for more information, visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
Manage stress while job hunting
“Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series presented by the Peabody Institute Library continues at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Lecture on 3/5ths Clause
Dr. Richard Bell will lead “The Terrible Power of the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause,” a virtual lecture on how the 1787 Constitution’s count of enslaved people shaped federal policy for decades, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Three-Fifths Clause meant an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a free individual for the purposes of congressional representation, weaving slaveholder power into the fabric of all three branches of government. Bell, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, is the author of “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” His free lecture, co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, will take place via Zoom. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
TIPS trainingin Danvers
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.
Beef stew grab 'n' go
The Second Congregational Church in Beverly is sponsoring a grab-and-go beef stew dinner. Pick up microwavable containers between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the church, 35 Conant St., Beverly. Menu features beef stew made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions, plus a dinner roll. Cost is $7. There is a limited number available; meal is first come, first served. To place an order, call the church office at 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com no later than noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Karen K’s Love Fest
The Kids at The Cabot children’s series continues Saturday, Feb. 13, with Karen K’s Love Fest, a free family music festival featuring Shine and the Moonbeams, bilingual storyteller and music maker Flor Bromley, Mista Cookie Jar and more. The virtual performance starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by Karen K of Karen K and the Jitterbugs. For more information, visit https://thecabot.org/event/karen-k-love-fest.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Preschool screening
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org.
To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
LinkedIn basics
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.