Journaling for wellness
The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to join a Journaling for Wellness Zoom workshop with Lara Tupper who taught writing at Rutgers University and was a faculty member at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The workshop includes a brief discussion about the health benefits of journaling, short and sweet freewriting exercises and tips about sustaining greater self-compassion and self-awareness through writing. Tupper is founder of Swift Ink Stories, which offers manuscript guidance. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Danvers holiday greens Sale
The Danvers Garden Club is accepting pre-orders for its Holiday Greens Sale, now until Oct. 31. The Greens Sale will be a pick-up event only, on Friday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Danversport Outside Terrace Room. Order forms may be found on the Danvers Garden Club Facebook page.
Pace for Open Space
Greenbelt is hosting a virtual run/walk fundraising event to help conserve Kamon Farm’s extraordinary 93 acres in Ipswich. “Set the Pace for Open Space” will take place virtually until Friday, Oct. 30, welcoming runners, walkers, family with strollers. Choose your own route and distance, and go at your own pace any time during the 2-week event. Registration is $30 per person, and includes a complimentary Greenbelt buff or hat. Proceeds benefit the conservation effort to protect Kamon Farm. Runners and walkers are encouraged to pass by Kamon Farm on Pineswamp Road on their route (approximately 1 mile from the intersection of Linebrook and Pineswamp Roads), and take in the land’s magnificent beauty as seen from the roadside (entering the property is not permitted at this time). Take photos with the signs you’ll find there, and share them with Greenbelt! Parking is available at the entrance to Turkey Hill Conservation Area, half-mile east on Pineswamp Road. To register or for more information, visit https://ecga.org/GreenbeltRuns, visit ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.
Paper mosaic workshop set
Join Israel-based mosaic muralist Mia Schon for a one-hour paper mosaic workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. Students will learn how to creatively repurpose paper step-by-step to design their own unique and beautiful themed collage using supplies from home. All you need is a glue stick, scissors, some printer paper and a magazine or some alternative paper to cut up. The workshop is free and all are welcome. No experience necessary. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450 with questions.
Learn aboutIsraeli culture
All are welcome to learn about Israeli culture through poetry and song on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. Tour guide Gadi Ben-Dov will lead a free exploration of the major milestones of Israel’s culture and history and how they have been commemorated through poetry and song. From Yehuda Amichai and Naomi Shemer to Netta Barzilai; the contrast and comparison from eastern “Mizrahi” music to “western music” and the modern influences that have marked Israel’s most significant moments. The presentation will include some virtual touring of Israel. To register for the Zoom link contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call (978) 740-4431.
Grab-N-Go food festival
This year’s St. Vasilios of Peabody Greek Festival will be a Grab-N-Go type event, on Nov., 7 and 8. Our fundraising has been severely hampered by the pandemic, but the food festival will feature the full range of delicious Greek specialties to go. For complete menu and details, visit our website at: stvasilios.org.
through Oct. 31
The Peabody Institute Library challenges you to Hallow-Ink, creating one drawing each day of October! We’ll give you the subject. You give us your interpretation of it, each day, any way you like, using any medium. Make it literal, abstract, scary, or quirky, we want to see what you come up with! Post it to social media and tag it #PILHallowInk to share your art and see what others are creating. If you would like your art to be featured on our website please email a picture to peabodyteens@noblenet.org. No registration is required, open to all teens. Check out the teen page for the prompts and follow on social media to see updates. Facebook Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Instagram @peabodyinstitutelibrary, Twitter @PeabodyInstLib.
Sen. Lovely sets hours
Senator Joan Lovely will be hosting virtual officers on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.