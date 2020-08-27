Church yard sale Aug. 29
On Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church in Peabody is holding a Yard Sale, outside in the parking lot for safer shopping. Check out the home furnishings, wall hangings, furniture, lamps, kitchenware, clothing, games, and much more, all easily displayed. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody, and the event will follow COVID restrictions –6 foot distancing, masks required and worn at all time, limited to 50 people at one time. No food will be served.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes”. Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters,” “Brilliant Beacons,” “Leviathan,” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Show returns in Marblehead
Following their successful outdoor concert at St. Andrew’s in July, local vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Mary Jodice, Director of Music at St. Andrew’s, their concert — “Street of Dreams”—is filled with popular favorites and part of the church’s Summer Music on the Hill series. Please bring your own chairs to the church parking lot which will have markers indicating safe placement. Masks are required. Social distancing will be strictly observed with no more than a maximum of 50, reservations are required by email to Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. A goodwill offering of $25 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash. If paying cash, please make every attempt to have the exact amount. Proceeds benefit the music program at the Church of St. Andrew. Updates on space availability will be posted at the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead.
The Church of St. Andrew (www.standrewsmhd.org) is at 135 Lafayette St. (Route 114), on the Marblehead-Salem line. Because the parking lot will be used for the concert, please park on Lafayette Street or on Robert Road.
Curator hosts walking tour
“England Meets Italy” on Thursday, Sept. 17, in a special grounds tour of Castle Hill with Curator Susan Hill Dolan exploring the European-inspired architecture designed for the Cranes’ Country Place Era estate, “The Country Place Era Architecture at Castle Hill.” The tour runs from 5 to 6 p.m., and comfortable walking shoes and insect repellant are recommended. Face masks are required. Space is limited to 9 participants to ensure distancing. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. For tickets Trusree member: $12. Nonmember: $20) and more information, visit www.thetrustees.org/castlehill
Rosh Hashanah puppet show
Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in your home. Join puppeteer Anna Sobel on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. for an entertaining interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure. Register for your Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Hazardous waste collection Sept. 12
The City of Salem will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., Salem, The event is open to Salem and Beverly residents. Residents of other communities may attend from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, and should call 978-741-1800 for pricing. The Cost per car is $20, (cash only) and proof of residency is required. No commercial vehucles are allowed. Salem and Beverly residents can drop off items such as motor oil, chemicals, pesticides, car batteries, propane cylinders, and paint. Please note: Tires and Latex paint will not be accepted. Pandemic protocols will be strictly enforced: waste will only be accepted from pickup truck beds, trunks, and the back of SUVs (waste will not be removed from the interior of vehicles or handed to staff from residents) Containers will not be returned. Residents who attempt to exit cars will be asked to leave. Masks are required. For a complete list of acceptable items, call 978-741-1800 or visit: http://www.salem.com/health/pages/household-hazardous-waste.
Meals-On-Wheels
needs drivers
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels” program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Opposing
antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Book Club gathers Sept. 9
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library’s Wednesday Night Book Club, ‘Nothing to See Here,’ gathers on Zoom on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Join Dede and others to discuss this contemporary fiction with a twist. This book is available in hardcover, and in ebook and eaudio from Overdrive. For hardcover titles in stock, call 978-468-5577. To RSVP for a Zoom invite, email Dede at: mcmanus.deirdre@gmail.com.
‘The Keeper of Lost Things’ discussed
‘The Keeper of Lost Things’ will be the contemporary fiction title up for discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. with Hamilton-Wenham Library’s Head of Circulation, Amy, leading the group on Zoom. This book is available in hardcover, and book on CD, and in ebook and eaudio from. For hardcover titles in stock, call 978-468-5577 or email Amy adziewit@hwlibrary.org. RSVP to Amy for an invite to the Zoom meeting: adziewit@hwlibrary.org