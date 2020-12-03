Parade
of Trees
Now through Sunday, Dec. 6, the annual Parade of Trees, a festive display of faux decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be raffled off, will take place in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Due to the pandemic, hall occupancy is limited by visitors who will have to sign up for a time slot in advance. For registration and questions, visit https://www.danvershistory.org/12th-annual-parade-of-trees.
Essex Tech
gala Dec. 18
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The virtual gala takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $25 per person. Dinner, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, is also available for $25 per person and will be ready for pickup at the entrance of Essex Tech between 3 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin and is being rebuilt by Essex Tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala also features presentation of the Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award and an online auction. Visit https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/ for tickets, to bid on auction items, or for more information.
Bradley Palmer
Park calling
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers
needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Explore
heritage area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call 978-740-0444.
Bertram Field
fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.