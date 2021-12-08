Elks host holiday fair Sunday
GLOUCESTER — The Elks Lodge, at 97 Atlantic Road, Gloucester, is holding a holiday fair, open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring 35 vendors. The items include Christmas décor, jewelry, sea glass art, pottery, handmade dresses, fine art, doll clothes, blankets, photography, quilted items, mini lobster traps, blown glass art, home décor, beauty and wellness items, candles, books, plants and more.
Candlelight service in 'Port
NEWBURYPORT — The annual Candlelight Service returns to the First Religious Society Sanctuary this holiday season. The Candlelight Chorale will present a program of contemplative and spiritually deep music celebrating Christmas. The nearly 100-year-old tradition will be offered twice on Dec. 18 and 19 at 7p.m. Tickets are limited. Justin Murphy-Mancini, justin.murphy-mancini@frsuu.org, if you have any questions or need assistance.
Salem-Derry Elks' holiday fair
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Derry Elks will host its third annual holiday fair on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, N.H. Fifty vendors and crafters will be hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find the perfect gift, kids' activities, food trucks and more.
Winter Concert in Ipswich
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras returns to the concert stage for the first time since March 2020 with A Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich. The program will be a mix of classical and contemporary music with compositions by Georges Bizet, Soon Hee Newbold, Eric Whitacre, Franz Schubert and others. The concert will be live-streamed on NMYO’s YouTube channel! If you prefer to watch from the comfort of your home, visit www.nmyo.org and click the link on the Home Page to see the concert in real time.
Byfield Haybarn hosts art fair
NEWBURY —The historic Byfield Haybarn will host its first ever Winter Art Fair, beginning at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 Marsh Meadow Lane, Newbury. The 200-year-old renovated barn has been transformed into an artisan marketplace, making it easy to shop local and support local, artistic community this holiday season. The Winter Art Fair is a curated showcase of unique, hand-crafted work by skilled local artisans. Available will be textiles, housewares, jewelry, metalwork, glasswork, accessories, apothecary goods, ceramics, prints, and more.
Holiday classics in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Rockport Music presents Quiana Lynell on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. The New Orleans winner of the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition performs with a full band, offering popular Christmas tunes from the American songbook. Tickets start at $19. And on Sunday, Dec. 12, the organization brings the Back Bay Ringers to the Shalin Liu Performance Center at 2 and 5 p.m. Under the direction of Griff Gall, the group regularly performs at Boston-area landmarks such as Faneuil Hall, Symphony Hall, the Boston Children’s Museum, among others. For information and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Christmas Eve at First Church in Wenham
WENHAM — Children are welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal to meet the baby Jesus by candlelight on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m., at an outdoor live nativity family service at the First Church of Wenham (United Church of Christ) 1 Arbor St, Wenham. Blessings of Peace to all, with music and bells, Christmas story and prayers. Then, at 9 p.m., all are welcome to an indoor Christmas Eve service. Masks are a must. Questions? 978-468-4900, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, or email: firstchurchwenham@verizon.net
Christmas at Castle Hill
IPSWICH — Castle Hill at Christmas is a time-honored holiday tradition. This year’s Roaring Twenties-themed decorations feature pearls, feathers, champagne glasses, and holiday elegance through the Crane family’s 1920s mansion. The piece de resistance, the dining room, is a feast for the eyes sure to make your day merry and bright. Dates are Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed entry will limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Masks a must. Castle Hill located on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
St Ann’s Parish Christmas Raffle
PEABODY — Tickets are now available for St. Ann's Parish 2021 Christmas Raffle. Grand prize is $1,000; second prize is $100; third prize is $75 Toomey’s Cleaners Gift Card; and fourth and fifth prizes are $50 cash. The drawing is Sunday, Jan. 9, at St Ann’s Parish, Peabody, following Sunday Mass. A suggested donation is $5 a ticket, available before and after St Ann’s weekend Masses. Ask an usher, contact the parish office at 712 Lowell St., Peabody, or call 978-531-1480. Checks checks made payable to “St. Ann’s Parish.” Return the printed portion of the ticket with your check. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 7. St Ann’s is located on Lynn Street, South Peabody.
Christmas Fair Dec. 11
DANVERS — Saint Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Daughters of the Americas will hold a Christmas Fair at 23 Conant St., Danvers, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with baked goods, raffles, crafts, jewelry, plants and Christmas arrangements, gift mugs, a lottery scratch ticket board, and more. Enter by the chapel door on Franklin Street. Social distancing and masks are a must.
‘Sounding Joy’ on Dec. 17
GLOUCESTER — On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., The Musicians of the Old Post Road present their new holiday program “Sounding Joy.” The concert features jubilant works from the Classical period, including Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate,” with soprano Jessica Petrus. This is the ensemble’s fifth holiday concert hosted by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Preferred $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Masks a must and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test. Handicapped lift at 10 Church St. corner.
Cape Ann Lights tops 150
Guaranteed to raise your holiday spirits are Cape Ann Lights — 150 locations lit to make the season bright. Pack up the car and enjoy this second annual Winter Lights Celebration on Cape Ann, a gift from businesses throughout Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester to bring you joy with twinkling lights and creative window displays through Jan. 2. For a custom-designed downloadable digital map with lit locations clearly marked, visit https://discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann/
3rd annual Holiday Happenings
DANVERS — The third annual Holiday Happenings vendor and craft fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., Route 1, Danvers. The fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature two rooms filled with the area's top vendors, crafters, artists, artisans and authors. There's be the opportunities for photos with santa, treats for the kids. The fair will be holding a raffle with the donation of a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.