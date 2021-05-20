LYNN — St. Mary’s High School has announced its honor roll and principal’s list for the third quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. Honor roll students must achieve an 85 or above in all of their classes. Students earning principal’s list status must achieve 90 or above in all of their classes. The following students from the North Shore have been honored.
Danvers
Honor roll: Michael DeMaino
Principal’s list: Amanda Forziati and Kate Kirby
Ipswich
Honor roll: Samuel York
Marblehead
Honor roll: Ryan Corrigan, Jack Dignan, Ryan Doherty, Whitney Jellison, and Andrew Richman.
Principal’s list: Michelle Callahan, Kathryn Commoss, Owen Giangrande, and Graham Richman.
Peabody
Honor roll: Kevin Espino, Ryan Gil, Christopher Grossmann Jr., Gianna Korsianos, Kelly Lovett, Shannon Lovett, Krystana Manthorne, Kellyn Preira, and Maddox Romero.
Principal’s list: Elizabeth Fitch, Haylie Grossman, Kylie Kennison, John Kolokithas, Meghan Lovett, Brianna Porras, Tara Powers, and Brianna Skory.
Swampscott
Honor roll: Avery Laundry, William Potter, Chloe Puzzo, Christopher Sanchez, and Charlie Sullivan.
Principal’s list: Najoude Claude, Harrison Kinne, Kasey Litwin, Matheus Menezes-Avendanha, and Alef Potter.