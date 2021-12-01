English Language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of free English Conversation Circles. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
COVID-19 clinics set
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410.