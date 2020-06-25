Youth Orchestra’s audition deadline
Now accepting video auditions, The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to audition for the 2020-2021 Concert Season by June 30. String, woodwind, brass, and percussion students, at all levels of playing, are invited to audition. Musicians new to NMYO, and returning students who wish to move to a different ensemble, are required to submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. Returning musicians who wish to remain in their current NMYO ensemble simply need to register. Information needed to submit your video audition or to register by June 30 may be found on NMYO’s website at nmyo.org/auditions. NMYO ensembles normally perform two major concerts and several smaller concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1, off Interstate 95. This year’s calendar will be established once clear guidelines on safe practices for rehearsing and concert-going are provided by the Commonwealth and its Department of Education. Tuition will be prorated once rehearsals can begin. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org. A non-profit, the NMYO provides young musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for personal growth through musical performance and community service.
Pastor Savage retires in Salem
The Rev. Arthur Savage is retiring as pastor of historic Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) in Salem, on July 1. Savage has served at Wesley UMC since 2011. He and his wife Laura, who has served as church administrator, are moving to Franklin, New Hampshire, where Savage will serve as part-time pastor for two churches; Durrell Memorial UMC in Bethlehem and Trinity UMC in Whitefield. During his nine-year ministry in Salem, Rev. Savage was active in coordinating outreach efforts and in partnering programs with other area churches. Until the end of the year, pastoral responsibilities at the North Street church will be shared by ministers Rob Parady and Rev. Glen Mortimer. For more information, contact Rita Carll, ritascisa4159@gmail.com, or Javy Awan, javy.awan@gmail.com.
Bond between Blacks and Jews
Join Joshua Washington, director of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) on Wednesday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. for a free discussion on Zoom. IBSI is an organization dedicated to education about the sacred bond between black Americans and Jews particularly during the civil rights era, but further back and even now. IBSI realizes that education is the key to a better pathway forward. This free program is open to all and is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Chabad of the North Shore –Swampscott, Lynn, Peabody, Everett, Congregation Shirat Hayam, Congregation Sons of Israel, Congregation Tifereth Israel, Sephardic, Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Shalom Hadassah, Temple B’nai Abraham, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Ner Tamid, Temple Sinai and Temple Tiferet Shalom. RSVP to sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org to get a link to register to participate.
Contact tracing explained in Salem
On Wednesday, July 16, Salem State Series presents a virtual discussion on Massachusetts’ contact tracing program with medical anthropologist, physician, and co-founder of Partners in Health, Paul Farmer. Moderated by Mallika Marshall, of WBZ-TV, the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required at salemstate.edu/series, after which login information will be emailed to you. As co-founder and chief strategist of Partners in Health, Farmer will discuss how his organization is leading the COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in Massachusetts and the importance of these efforts in mitigating the spread of coronavirus. Since 1987, PIH has provided direct health care services and undertaken research and advocacy activities on behalf of those who are sick and living in poverty. The organization’s expertise in responding to outbreaks around the world make it uniquely positioned to respond to COVID-19 needs not only in Massachusetts, but worldwide. Marshall is an Emmy-award winning journalist and physician who serves as the regular health reporter at WBZ-TV in Boston and on the staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH) Chelsea Urgent Care Clinic and MGH Revere Health Care. For more information about this and other series events, visit: salemstate.edu/series.
Free PPE kits for Salem businesses
The city of Salem, through its Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, is making free kits of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) available to small businesses located in Salem. Each kit contains $160 worth of the types of PPE required for most businesses to safely reopen to the public, including 200 disposable masks, 67 ounces of hand sanitizer, 200 disposable gloves, and four face shields. Kits purchased through Birch Outfitters, a Salem-based small business, will be distributed at the main entrance at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., on Friday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. and again, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required for a pick-up time at www.salem.com/PPE. Kits will not be distributed outside set times and will only be provided to businesses that are located in the city of Salem.
SPUR auction goes online
Distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting. SPUR, whose mission of cultivating a community of doers continues through the COVID-19 landscape, has reimagined its annual fling summer fundraiser as a one-hour virtual event taking place Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. With sponsorship from Marblehead Bank, you can help raise vital funds to continue SPUR’s work through this unique event featuring an online auction, updates on the organization’s work, bingo, a goody bag, and more. The silent auction goes live on July 13, with items up on the auction block waiting for bidders. Tickets and more details will be available soon. Visit: https://www.spur.community/
Torigian Golf Classic Aug. 20
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Salem to curb illegal fireworks
In response to a recent increased volume of illegal fireworks complaints, the city of Salem is working to more effectively curb the detonation of illegal fireworks with the following steps: A public education campaign with informational signage in English and Spanish posted citywide warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the potential fines that violators may face; an anonymous reporting platform at www.salem.com/fireworks where you can anonymously report illegal fireworks and to view a crowd-sourced map of others’ reports; targeted fire interventions conducted by public safety officials at problem locations with ticketing of offenders and confiscation of illegal fireworks; and public information about the hazard of illegal fireworks, as well as increased local fines.
Salem reopens compost drop-off
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.