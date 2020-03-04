thursday, march 5
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 months, with caregiver. Call 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St., call 978-531-3380.
Marblehead: Basket weaving in Marblehead at the Marblehead Arts Association, 6 to 8 p.m., 8 Hooper St., with MAA Executive Director Patti DiCarlo Baker. BYO supplies and projects. $55 per person. Contact Patti at pbaker@marbleheadarts.org, or 781-631-2608.
Peabody: Hannah’s Herbals at Peabody Garden Club, 7 p.m., Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St. Hannah Sparks shares her secrets. Open, $5 guest fee. Contact President Kim Bressler at the peabodygardenclub@gmail.com.
Peabody: Revisiting Women’s Suffrage on 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St. Free and open to the public. Registration not required but appreciated, www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-535-3354.
salem: “Democracy in Chains” author Nancy MacLean speaks at Salem State, 7 to 8:30 p.m., as part of Public History Speaker Series. Veterans Hall, Ellison Campus Center, Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St. Call 978-542-3019.
Friday, March 6
hamilton: Line Dancing for Beginners, 10:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Learn how to line dance — no boots or partner or skills required. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Danvers: Workout for Habitat for Humanity, 5:45 p.m., hour class fundraiser at Orangetheory Danvers, 35 Independence Way. Need not be a member. Questions? Call 978-381-4332.
Salem: POSTPONED UNTIL SPRING.Salem Classical’s first solo piano concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 10 Chestnut St. Tickets will be refunded. www.eventbrite.com/e/salem-classical-presents-sophia-subbayya-vastek-tickets-86947409041?ref=estw.
Danvers: North Shore Players present “Willy Wonka,” at Hogan Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 450 Maple St. Tickets $15-$20, from cast members, online and at the door. More information at www.northshoreplayers.org.
beverly: 2020 Blues Music Award Nominee Vanessa Collier “Honey Up” Tour comes to 9 Wallis. A one-woman powerhouse of blues, funk, soul, saxophone and vocals. Showtime 8 p.m. Tickets: $22, $30. https://gimmelive.com/vanessacollier.cfm
Saturday, March 7
Salem: Heritage Films Theater’s Ghost and Folklore Series at SATV, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 285 Derby St. Fascinating shorts on historic north shore. By donation. All ages. Dan Tremblay, presenter. 978-777-2711 for reservations.
Ipswich: Chorus North Shore presents ‘An American Choral Quilt,’ 7 p.m., Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Rd. Advance tickets $20; or $17 seniors & students. At door , $25/$20 seniors and students. Visit chorusnorthshore.org.
Danvers: North Shore Players present “Willy Wonka,” at Hogan Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 450 Maple St. Tickets $15-$20, from cast members, online and at the door. More information at www.northshoreplayers.org.
Sunday, March 8
beverly: Annual Anchor Dip for CareDimensions, noon, Beverly’s Anchor Pub and Grille and Jubilee Yacht Club. Visit 20 Cabot St., or call 978-921-0504.
Danvers: North Shore Players present “Willy Wonka,” at Hogan Auditorium, 2 p.m., 450 Maple St. Tickets $15-$20, from cast members, online and at the door. More information at www.northshoreplayers.org.
danvers: Heritage Films presents “O’l Boston Braves History, 1:30 p.m., free at Danvers Peabody Institute Library. An historical account of early baseball here in this area. Questions? Dan Tremblay at 978-777-2711.
Monday, March 9
Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., call 978-762-0208.
Beverly: Beverly Farms’ attempt to separate from Beverly in the 1880s, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. lecture in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St. Refreshments. Free, no registration. Handicapdped-accessible. For more information email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St., call 978-887-1528.
Peabody: Create a Laser-Cut Clock, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for ages 18 and up, Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Democratic City Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Beverly High School Library, 100 Sohier Road, 2nd floor library. Speaker Paul Lanzikos of Beverly Human Rights Committee on 2020 Census. Use front entrance. Call 978-618-5188.
Danvers: Annual financial meeting of The Thomas Power Council Knights of Columbus #1505 Danvers, 8 p.m., 35 Elm St. A “special” meeting, no regular business. Members encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, march 10
Salem: Preschool Storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, songs, crafts for 3-5 years old, free, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Salem: Hands-on science inspired by Smithsonian’s 10-Minute Science experiments, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Wednesday, March 11
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 mos, with caregiver. Call 978-744-9667.
salem: Conjuring Our Tomorrow Artists Talk, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem State University. Berry Library. 352 Lafayette St. Artists Nayda Cuevas, Raquel Fornasaro, and Evelyn Rydz join curator Allison Maria Rodriguez on climate in art. salemstate.edu/arts or 978-542-6365.
hamilton: Newly formed Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: MakerBot 3D Printing Demo Wednesday, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. Head of Reference Sarah Lauderdale demonstrates the basics and guides you through a small print job. Registration required, visit hwlibrary.org.
thursday, March 12
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, free with or without caregiver. Visit www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380.
Danvers: Danvers’s registered Democratics caucus, 7 p.m., Polish Club, 12 Cheever St. to elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic State Nominating Convention. Visit: www.massdems.org. Questions? 978-590-1473.
Danvers: North Shore Players of Danvers’ open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream, ” 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hogan Regional Auditorium, 450 Maple St.Bring headshot and resume. Visit northshoreplayers.org.
Saturday, March 14
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Salem: Salem Recycles bookswap, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. To volunteer of for information: mguglielmi@salem.com.
beverly: Active shooter training, 10 a.m. to noon, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St. With Officer Brian Long of the Beverly Police Department instructing. Free and open to the public.
Danvers: North Shore Players of Danvers’ open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream, ” 1 to 3 p.m., Hogan Regional Auditorium, 450 Maple St.Bring headshot and resume. Visit northshoreplayers.org.
salem: Traditional boiled Irish dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St Peter’s Church, 24 St.Peter’s St. (corner of Brown and St. Peter’s streets).Bring your Irish spirit and an appetite for Cornbeef and cabbage with all the fixings. $10 suggested donation.
sunday, march 15
Peabody: Walter Dombrowski Post 63 fundraiser breakfast, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Portuguese American War Veterans Hall, 103 Tremont St. Tickets $10; tables of eight reserved. Benefits PLAV Post 63. Contact Lola Busta at 978-5805592, or Ann and Walter Blazewicz at 978-5817999.
salem: Tea with author/photographer Isa Leshko fundraiser for Salem Lit Fest, 3 p.m., Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex St. Author siging; Tickets $20, supports literacy programmming. Questions? Info@SalemAthenaeum.net.
Monday, March 16
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St. Call 978-531-2254.
beverly: “Dazzle: How Nature Uses Color to Attract, Warn, Confuse, and Fool,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the main Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Author Paul Erickson takes you on a photographic journey of gardens, woodlands, reefs. Free and open to adults. No registration. Light refreshments at 9 a.m. Info: Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library’s LGBTQ Book Discussion Group meets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Mala Kobabe. Call 978-921-6062.
Tuesday, March 17
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
hamilton: Literary Luncheon discusses Next Year in Havana, 11:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Beverly: The Beverly Public Library’s Evening Book Discussion group meets, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Fogg Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Burmese Days,” by George Orwell. New members welcome. Call 978-921-6062.
wednesday, March 18
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Danvers: “How To Get More Done in a 12-Week Year” connection workshop, 8 to 10 a.m., North Shore Community College’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, DS106. $49 per workshop. For information/registration, call Susan Ryan at 978-236-1240.
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
beverly: CareDimensions hosts ‘Cooking Through Grief,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Beverly Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St. For ages 4-18 and families grieving a loved one. Fre, registration required at: 978-750-9335. Or: grief@caredimensions.org.
Thursday, March 19
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
hamilton: Fill a Bag Book Sale Day at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
hamilton: Children’s weekly art workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der, 10:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. Ages 3-8 with caregivers. Free. Register is at 978-468-5489.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. It’s 1957 in Maine and a boy discovers a robot and tries to save him. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Farms Branch Book Discussion Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Conrad Room, 24 Vine St., Beverly Farms. To discuss “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” by Betty Smith. Call 978-921-6066
salem: Auschwitz author Heather Morris speaks, 7 p.m., National Park Service Salem Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St. Tickets $10; $5 for Salem State University students, at: salemstate.edu/chgs/
friday, march. 20
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
hamilton: Awesome Robb Family Comedy Magic Show, 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Laugh out loud magic performance. Family fun. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
Beverly: Backyard Gardening Workshop at The Garden School, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 36 Foster St. Training for layout, installation, troubleshooting edible gardens from local organic farmer Ben Zoba. Tickets $20, at www.thegardenschool.org/events
beverly: Roast Pork Supper, 5 to 6 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St. Roast pork, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, beverage. Adults $7, Seniors $6, children $3.50. Home-baked pies: $1.50 a slice. Music; handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 22
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
Marblehead: Super Seder Workshop, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Free and open to the community. RSVP to dpmashin@epsteinhillel.or
Monday, March 23
beverly: “Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler,” 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Library main library, 32 Essex St. How a Boston homebody turned a solo trip around the globe into a comedy novel. Refreshments at 9 a.m. No registration. Handicap access. Info: ridenour@noblenet.org.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380.
salem: Tiny Houses/Big ideas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Two presentations on tiny houses & why they might help the housing crisis in Salem. Visit: https://www.salem.com/home/news/why-tiny-houses-presentation.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: An Evening with Oprah author Erica Ferencik, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Reading and presentation on Peruvian rain forest where she researched her book. Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly choice author. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 24
hamilton: Jazzin’ the Blues, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. with guitarist Paul Speidel leading the excursion with commentary and performance. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, aged 55+. Call 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club with Mr. Dibble, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Rotary Club of Peabody’s “Taste of the North Shore,” 6 to 9 p.m., DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. $100 raffles tickets include two admissions. Non-raffle, $40. Food and drinks from over 20 North Shore restaurants, $10,000 grand prize. Tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com.
Wednesday, March 25
hamilton: Newly formed Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Books & Brews Book Discussion Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at The Indo, 298 Cabot St. To discuss “The Only Woman in the Room,” by Marie Benedict. Call 978-921-6062.
hamilton: Ukrainian Egg Workshop, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Ages 16+. Wear old clothes! No registration, first come, first served, limited to 15. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
thursday, March 26
salem: Creative Writing Series with Brian Brodeur and Javier Zamora, 7:30 pm. Salem State University. Ellison Campus Center. 1 Meier Drive. Award winning poetry; in conjunction with the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. salemstate.edu/arts or
Saturday, March 28
hamilton: Ship wrecks of the North Shore, 1 p.m., at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. With Capt. Ray Bates, author of two books on the subject. Free to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Monday, March 30
Peabody: Design a 3D Printed Easter Egg, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
salem: Fran Vielma: Venezuelan Jazz Collective, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Salem State University. Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Free to Salem residents. Advance reservations encouraged at 978-542-6365. All other ticket purchasers: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Tuesday, March 31
hamilton: The Global Reading Group discusses: “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” by Trevor Noah, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Please RSVP to Lewis: lparsons@hwlibrary.org
Friday, April 3
Beverly Bootstraps’ Boots & Blooms Gala, 6:30 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 7 Rowe Sq. cocktails, dinner, a floral competition and dancing. For tickets, tables, sponsorships and program ads, call 978-927-1561 or at BeverlyBootstraps.ejoinme.org/bootsandblooms.
Monday, April 6
Salem: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., call 978-744-0180.
Beverly: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Beverly Council on Aging & Senior Community Center, 90 Colon St.
Monday, April 13
Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., call 978-762-0208.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St., call 978-887-1528.
Thursday, April 16
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Mr. Fox causes problems for his family when he raids their human neighbors farm. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Beverly: “Hidden Life of Trees” with Linda Weltner, 7 to 9 p.m. Beverly Public Library Main Branch, Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. with Weltner, Massachusetts Master Gardener, sponsored by the Friendly Garden Club of Beverly. www.beverlygardenclub.org
Sunday, april 19
Marblehead: An evening with Abdi Nor Iftin, author of Call Me American., 6 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Honoring Lynne Havusha, 2020 recipient of the Edith Bloch Award, Free and open to the community. Hors d’oeuvres , dessert reception, book signing. RSVP to jrosen@epsteinhillel.org
Monday, April 27
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., call 978-531-2254.
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, call 978-536-7810.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to noon, Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, may 17
Marblehead: Anne Frank - A History for Today, 11 a.m., tours every 20 minutes, Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Interact with “Anne Frank –a History for Today,” on loan from Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Register at: mailchi.mp/d2193ec73f6a/anne-frank-exhibit
Monday,
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to 12 noon., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
Tuesdays
Salem: Preschool Storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, songs, crafts for 3-5 years old, free, without caregiver. Register at: 978-744-9667.
Salem: Hands-on science experiments inspired by Smithsonian’s 10-Minute Science experiments, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
