Monday, March 9
Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St. 978-762-0208.
Beverly: Beverly Farms’ attempt to separate from Beverly in the 1880s, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Refreshments. Free, no registration. Handicapped-accessible. Part of the Monday Mornings lecture series. Email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St. 978-887-1528.
Peabody: Create a Laser-Cut Clock, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St. For ages 18 and up. Registration required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Democratic City Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Beverly High School Library, 100 Sohier Road, second floor. Speaker Paul Lanzikos of Beverly Human Rights Committee on 2020 census. Use front entrance. 978-618-5188.
Danvers: Annual financial meeting of The Thomas Power Council Knights of Columbus #1505 Danvers, 8 p.m., 35 Elm St. A “special” meeting, no regular business. Members encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, march 10
Salem: Preschool Storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, songs, crafts for 3-5 years old, free, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Salem: Hands-on science inspired by Smithsonian’s 10-Minute Science experiments, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Wednesday, March 11
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 mos, with caregiver. Call 978-744-9667.
salem: Conjuring Our Tomorrow Artists Talk, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem State University Berry Library, 352 Lafayette St. Artists Nayda Cuevas, Raquel Fornasaro, and Evelyn Rydz join curator Allison Maria Rodriguez on climate in art. salemstate.edu/arts or 978-542-6365.
hamilton: Newly formed Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 978-468-5577 or hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Four-part series. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: MakerBot 3D Printing Demo Wednesday, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. Head of Reference Sarah Lauderdale demonstrates the basics and guides you through a small print job. Registration required at hwlibrary.org.
thursday, March 12
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, free with or without caregiver. Visit www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St. 978-531-3380.
Danvers: Danvers’ registered Democrats caucus, 7 p.m., Polish Club, 12 Cheever St. To elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic State Nominating Convention. www.massdems.org, 978-590-1473.
Danvers: North Shore Players open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hogan Regional Auditorium, 450 Maple St. Bring headshot and resume. northshoreplayers.org.
Peabody: North Shore Computer Society Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Extension. Jillian Parsons, senior librarian at the Peabody Institute Library, explains how to stream movies with a library card. Free and open to all. www.northshorecomputer.org, 978-977-2618.
Saturday, March 14
hamilton: Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 or hwlibrary.org.
Salem: SalemRecycles Bookswap, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. To volunteer or for information email mguglielmi@salem.com.
beverly: Active shooter training, 10 a.m. to noon, Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St. With Beverly police Officer Brian Long instructing. Free and open to the public.
Danvers: North Shore Players of Danvers’ open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 1 to 3 p.m., Hogan Regional Auditorium, 450 Maple St. Bring headshot and resume. northshoreplayers.org.
salem: Traditional boiled Irish dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St Peter’s Church, 24 St. Peter’s St. Bring Irish spirit and an appetite for corned beef and cabbage with all the fixings. Suggested donation $10.
